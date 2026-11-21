The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee has helped boost support for the opposition Center Party, according to one pollster.

The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee's investigation into defense scandals helped lift support for the Center Party, Kantar Emor polling expert Aivar Voog said. Center Party MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart chairs the committee.

The Center Party took the outright lead in Emor's November party rankings, commissioned by the ERR newsroom, with 24.7 percent support, up from 20.6 percent a month earlier. Two more opposition parties, the Social Democrats (SDE) and Isamaa follow in second and third, polling at 20.5 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively.

The fourth opposition party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) remains in fourth place with 13.8 percent support, virtually unchanged from the previous month.

Support for the senior coalition partner, the Reform Party, and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed fell in November. The fifth-placed Reform Party's rating dropped from 14.2 percent in October to 10.9 percent, while sixth-placed Parempoolsed fell from 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

"Support for the Center Party has now risen for two months in a row, so there's once again a clear leader in the party rankings. Last month, three parties were at roughly the same level. Now the Center Party has pulled ahead," Voog said, speaking to ERR's ratings special broadcast, hosted by Aleksander Krjukov and Johannes Voltri.

"If you look at the changes across demographic groups, the shift was mainly among women, where support rose from 21 percent to 29 percent. Among men voters, it stayed at roughly the same level," Voog went on.

Voog said that since the defense scandals broke which cost Reform Party Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur his job at the start of September, the Center Party has been able to criticize the government and keep itself in the public eye through hearings held by the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee, chaired by Kovalenko-Kõlvart.

Voog said Center and SDE had taken over from Isamaa as the government's main critics, leaving Isamaa somewhat in the background.

Voltri noted Center's support was last this high in March 2019, the month prior to the party entering office with Isamaa and EKRE. He added that there was, however, considerable uncertainty around its polling numbers, and that support could drop quite suddenly.

Krjukov added that one risk facing the Center Party was that voters who speak Russian at home, a traditional support bedrock for the party, might stay away from the polls on election day. Voog agreed that this had happened in the past, including at the last two Riigikogu elections.

"That was the case in 2019 and especially in 2023, when turnout among voters of other ethnicities was significantly lower than among ethnic Estonian voters. That led to a historically low result for the Center Party in 2023," Voog said.

Aivar Voog, Aleksander Krjukov andJohannes Voltri on Friday's election special. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"If you look at how sure voters are of their choice, you can see that the party has picked up more voters whose preference is less firmly held," the analyst added.

Voog said Isamaa, but not EKRE, has been facing the same problem. "Isamaa was in the lead, but many of its supporters weren't firmly committed to the party. And that's what sets all three of the current frontrunners — the Center Party, the Social Democrats and Isamaa — apart from EKRE, for example. They have far more voters whose preferences could easily change. There's no guarantee that support will hold, and the balance between the parties could still shift significantly before the election," he said.

Voog said former Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov's decision throw his hat into the ring and run for SDE, and his confirmation as their prime ministerial candidate too, had helped keep the party's support above the 20-percent level.

"That helped stabilize their support. In the past, when the Social Democrats saw a sharp rise one month, their rating typically fell by just as much the next," Voog explained.

Voog noted that Isamaa had been getting less attention since slipping to third place, though it has more money to spend on advertising than Center and so could use that to raise its profile between now and the March 2027 election.

Voog said past experience has demonstrated that a sense of novelty could sustain a party's rating for about six months, which also helped explain the decline in Isamaa's support.

"They started rising just after the 2023 Riigikogu elections and stayed near their peak for almost three years. That's a very long time for a party. Eventually people get a little tired of it, and the party no longer seems as fresh," Voog said, adding that Isamaa could counter that by bringing in new members.

Isamaa has lost voters to both SDE and Center, Voog noted.

He explained that once a party reaches a rating of about 20 percent, its voter base becomes more diverse. "Core supporters make up a smaller share, and you also have voters who simply go with whoever is more popular, more fashionable or seems fresher at the time," he said.

Voog said the Reform Party was still in a strong position at the end of the summer, but that the situation had deteriorated for them through the fall. "The economy was looking better. Prices were rising more slowly, inflation was somewhere around 2 percent and consumer confidence was growing. Now prices have started rising again as global oil prices have gone up. Utility costs and electricity prices have also risen. The jump was already visible in October's power market prices, and now it's showing up in household bills, which are nearly 50 percent higher. Those conditions make it harder for the Reform Party to maintain that level of support," Voog said.

Voog said the Reform Party would get a clear boost in the polls if former Estonian Defense Forces commander Martin Herem were to announce he would run for the party at the Riigikogu elections after all. "Whether Martin Herem runs on their ticket is a very important question for the Reform Party," he said.

Herem replaced Pevkur as defense minister but has not announced any intention to run.

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