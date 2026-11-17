Another survey, conducted by Turu-uuringute, has put the Social Democrats (SDE) ahead of Isamaa in terms of support.

The latest Turu-uuringute poll reached the same conclusion as a recent Emor survey, finding that SDE had higher support than Isamaa. Both parties are in opposition, while support for the governing Reform Party fell to single figures, at 9 percent, according to Turu-uuringute.

Turu-uuringute's November poll found the opposition Center Party to be the most popular, with 23 percent support among Estonian citizens who expressed a party preference, unchanged from the previous month.

Center was followed by SDE at 20 percent, a six-percentage-point increase on October's figure and ahead of Isamaa at 18 percent. Support for Isamaa fell by one percentage point between October and November.

EKRE ranked fourth, at 14 percent, marking the largest month-on-month decline of any party. The opposition party had polled at 18 percent in October, according to Turu-uuringute.

As noted, support for Reform stood at 9 percent, down from 10 percent in October, while its coalition partner, Eesti 200, was at 1 percent, down from 2 percent. This was well below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in the Riigikogu.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed would clear that threshold, with support at 7 percent in November, down from 8 percent in October. Support for the remaining non-parliamentary parties was at or below 1 percent.

Combined support for the four opposition parties stood at 75 percent in November, while the two governing coalition parties had a combined 10 percent.

The Turu-uuringute results are similar to those of the latest Emor poll. The main difference was Reform's higher rating in the Emor survey, where it was level with EKRE. Emor put support for the Center Party at 21 percent, SDE at 20 percent, Isamaa at 19 percent, Reform and EKRE at 14 percent each, Parempoolsed at 7 percent and Eesti 200 at 2 percent.

On Wednesday, a third polling company, Norstat, which conducts surveys on a weekly basis on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies, is due to publish its latest results.

Last week's poll put the Center Party first, ahead of Isamaa and SDE. However, the gap between Center and Isamaa had widened, while the gap between Isamaa and SDE had narrowed. Overall, the trend is similar across surveys conducted by all three polling companies.

In addition to party support, Turu-uuringute also measured support for potential prime ministerial candidates in November in a survey commissioned by Delfi.

SDE's candidate for prime minister, Jonatan Vseviov, was included in the company's poll for the first time, having joined the party last month. The former secretary general of the Foreign Ministry went straight into second place in the ratings, with 19 percent.

Only Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart was ahead of him, albeit narrowly, with 20 percent. Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu fell to third place, with 15 percent, ending a lengthy period as the most popular potential prime ministerial candidate.

Ten percent said they would like to see Martin Helme (EKRE) as prime minister, compared with 13 percent in October, while Kristen Michal (Reform) and Lavly Perling (Parempoolsed) polled at 6 percent each.

While Michal's support has been this low before, Perling's had consistently stood at 10 percent over the preceding three months, suggesting that Vseviov may have drawn support at her expense.

The Turu-uuringute survey was conducted nationwide from November 5 to 11 and polled a total of 878 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over. One-third of responses were collected by telephone and two-thirds online. Party support figures are based on respondents who expressed a party preference, representing 76 percent of those surveyed.

The next Riigikogu election is scheduled for March 7, 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!