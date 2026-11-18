The Center Party has widened its lead in Norstat's weekly poll, while support for the fifth-place Reform Party also rose from the previous week.

The latest results from the Norstat poll show that 25.3 percent of eligible voters back the Center Party, compared with 21.9 percent for Isamaa and 17.5 percent who support the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Center's rating has risen by 3.6 percentage points over the past four weeks and has reached a more than six-year peak: The last time it was this high was in June 2020. Center support also rose by 0.4 percentage points from the previous week.

Support for second-place Isamaa and the third-place SDE changed little over the week. All three parties are in opposition.

Support for the fouth opposition party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) was 12.6 percent according to Norstat, neck-and-neck with the coalition Reform Party (12.3 percent). The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed at 5.8 percent was the only other party which surpassed the 5-percent electoral threshold. The second coalition party, Eesti 200. whose support has long been very low, polled at 1 percent this week – the lowest level recorded by Norstat.

The latest Norstat results suggest that the Reform Party's decline, which began in late September, has halted and has started rising a little - by 0.7 percentage points from the previous week. Support for Parempoolsed meanwhile has fallen by 1.1 percentage points over the past month.

The two coalition parties combined are backed by a combined 13.3 percent of respondents, while 77.3 percent support the four Riigikogu opposition parties combined.

Norstat Eesti AS conducts its poll on behalf of conservative think tank The Institute for Societal Studies. It surveys the electorate on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks across a sample of at least 4,000 respondents. Voters with no party preference are excluded when calculating relative support for the parties. The maximum margin of error is in direct proportion to support, so, for instance, the a margin of error for the Center Party, as the most supported party, stands at +/-1.62 percentage points compared with +/- 0.37 percentage points for Eesti 200 as least supported.

The latest Norstat poll covers the period October 19 to November 15 inclusive.

Respondents are quizzed over the phone and online, and Norstat says it weights its sample to various key socio-economic indicators.

The next election is to the RIigikogu on March 7, 2027.

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