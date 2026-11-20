In November, the Center Party emerged as the sole leader in Emor's party ratings, with 24.7 percent support, while SDE and Isamaa are tied for second and third place, each polling at around 20 percent.

The Social Democratic Party, which has held second place in the ratings since October, had 20.5 percent support in November. Isamaa remained in third place with 18.9 percent. Emor research expert Aivar Voog noted that support for the Social Democrats and Isamaa remained virtually unchanged from October.

Support for the Reform Party and Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) declined somewhat in November. The fifth-place Reform Party saw its support fall from 14.2 percent in October to 10.9 percent, while sixth-place Parempoolsed dropped from 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

"The Reform Party has been unable to sustain the modest recovery in its ratings that began over the summer. The decline in the party's support coincides with the withdrawal of several prominent Reform Party politicians from active politics," Voog said.

Support for all other parties remains well below the electoral threshold. For example, Eesti 200 had 1.5 percent support in November, trailing the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives party at 1.6 percent. The Estonian Greens followed closely behind Eesti 200 with 1.4 percent support.

The governing coalition's combined support fell back to 12 percent.

The share of respondents with no party preference, or those who answered "don't know," rose again to 29.7 percent in November, after falling to 27 percent in October.

When respondents with no party preference are included, the Center Party had 18.3 percent support in November, followed by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 13.9 percent, Isamaa at 12.9 percent, the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) at 9.7 percent, the Reform Party at 7.5 percent, Parempoolsed at 3.9 percent and Eesti 200 at 1.1 percent.

Center Party a hit with the ladies

The Center Party's rating has now risen for two consecutive months, gaining more than seven percentage points in total. Voog noted that support for the Center Party rose primarily among women in November, climbing from 21 percent to 29 percent. Among men, support for the Center Party remained roughly unchanged from the previous month at 19 percent. Isamaa leads among male voters with 21 percent support.

The Center Party also improved its standing among both ethnic Estonian and non-Estonian voters in November. Support for the party among ethnic Estonians stood at 13 percent, up from 9.5 percent in October, while support among non-Estonians rose from 63 percent to 71 percent. Notably, the Reform Party also enjoys support of around 13 percent among ethnic Estonians, at 12.7 percent.

"The growth in support for the Center Party, particularly among women, may indicate that the party's standing has been influenced by its leader's activity outside traditional political issues," Voog said.

The Social Democratic Party is the most popular party among younger voters, with support from 32 percent of respondents aged 18-24 and 31 percent of those aged 25-34. The Center Party is the most popular among the next older age groups, while Isamaa leads among voters aged 75 and older.

Among ethnic Estonians, the Social Democrats currently enjoy the highest support at 25 percent, followed by Isamaa at 23 percent.

Emor surveyed 1,453 voting-age citizens across Estonia online and by telephone from November 9 to 18. The maximum margin of error for a sample of this size is ±2.2 percentage points.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!