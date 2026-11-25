Support for the opposition Social Democrats (SDE) rose to a record 18.3 percent according to a recent poll, while coalition Eesti 200's rating fell to a record low of 0.7 percent.

According to the latest Norstat poll commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies, 26 percent of eligible voters pledged support to the Center Party, while 21.3 percent said they would support Isamaa. Both parties are in opposition. In third place came SDE as noted with 18.3 percent.

Support for the Center Party, which heads the poll, continues to rise and has gone up by 4.3 percentage points over the past five weeks.

Support for second-place Isamaa meanwhile continues its recent decline; Isamaa's rating has fallen by three percentage points over the past six weeks.

SDE's rating is as noted the party's highest support ever in Norstat's party preference polls. Center's lead over Isamaa has widened to 4.7 percentage points, while SDE trails Isamaa by three points now.

The coalition Reform Party follows at 12.5 percent, just ahead of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) at 12.1 percent. The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed polled at just above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats in Estonia's electoral system, at 5.6 percent, with Eesti 200 having a 0.7 percent rating as noted – the first time this has happened in the history of Norstat's party preference polls.

Norstat party support ratings. Source: Institute for Societal Studies/Norstat AS

While Reform overtook EKRE over the past week, the two parties are still virtually tied. Support for Parempoolsed meanwhile has fallen by 1.3 percentage points over the past five weeks.

The two coalition parties picked up a combined support of 13.2 percent of respondents, while 77.7 percent backed the four opposition parties in the Riigikogu.

Based on the current polling figures, political scientist Martin Mölder calculated that the Center Party would win 29 seats (up from its current figure of seven following a wave of departures), Isamaa 23 (up from eight), SDE 19 (up from nine), the Reform Party 13 (down from 37), EKRE 12 (up from nine) and Parempoolsed five, its first seats won; Eesti 200, which currently has 12 seats, would be left with no mandates at all.

Norstat compiles its ratings on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest combined results cover the period October 26 to November 21, during which time a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Once a month, respondents are polled about how they view the performance of the government and the prime minister, in addition to their party preference. In the latest results, 32 percent said the government was doing its job "very well" or "fairly well," while 64 percent said it was doing its job "fairly badly" or "very badly."

Twenty-one percent of respondents approved Kristen Michal's (Reform) performance as prime minister, while 63 percent said they disapproved.

The next elections in Estonia are to the Riigikogu and take place in early March.

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