State-owned energy company Eesti Energia will issue layoff notices to 343 employees following the conclusion of collective redundancy consultations with workers and their representatives.

The cuts will affect 54 positions at Eesti Energia AS, 204 positions at Enefit Industry and 85 at Enefit Power, both of which primarily operate in Ida-Viru County. An additional 35 positions have already been eliminated at Enefit and Elektrilevi through restructuring measures.

"Reducing the originally planned number of layoffs by 47 positions became possible after a thorough review of roles, work processes and related activities, which revealed opportunities to organize work more efficiently," Eesti Energia CEO Andrus Durejko said.

The company has offered some employees alternative positions within the group. Eesti Energia also plans to leave some vacancies unfilled, implement additional efficiency measures, discontinue unnecessary IT tools and nonstrategic projects, and end lower-priority activities.

Andrus Durejko Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

According to Durejko, despite signs of improvement in the group's third-quarter financial results, the company must ensure its cost structure remains sustainable under changing market conditions.

"In Ida-Viru County, workforce reductions in industrial business lines are also linked to the completion of several industrial projects. The investment phase has ended and work volumes have fallen significantly," he said.

About half of the employees being laid off in Ida-Viru County, or 144 people, are eligible to apply for a company pension, early retirement pension or old-age pension.

Eesti Energia announced the start of collective redundancy consultations on November 5. The original plan called for reducing approximately 10 percent of positions across the group, including 390 jobs at Enefit Industry, Enefit Power and Eesti Energia AS.

The restructuring is part of Eesti Energia's goal of reducing fixed costs by 10 percent by 2027 and aligning them with the company's long-term earnings capacity.

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