What is the real impact of 300 disappearing jobs in Ida-Viru County?

Eesti Energia's announced mass layoffs could have consequences far beyond the loss of jobs, affecting the local economy, demographics and social services.

Eesti Energia's layoffs will naturally have an economic impact — there will be fewer taxpayers, towns in Ida-Viru County will have to review their budgets and the service sector will lose customers. But the emotional impact is far greater.

At one point, it seemed that the green transition had gone too far and that the future of the oil shale industry was no longer so bleak. After all, oil was needed, electricity was needed and companies were operating at a profit. Against this backdrop, the layoffs of 300 people came as an ice-cold shower. Everyone realized that the industry would continue to shrink.

The wave of layoffs hit Narva, the county's largest city, at a particularly difficult time. This year, its population fell below 50,000 for the first time. The layoffs will cost Narva 140 taxpayers, while the city is facing a €2.5 million budget deficit.

"Fortunately, we are about to open several more businesses, one in early December and another two or three at the beginning of the year. Although these three companies will employ only around 200 people in total, we will be able to offset the blow. Every round of layoffs hits Narva very hard," Narva Mayor Jaan Toots said.

Narva's riverfront promenade, with Narva Castle visible in the background. Source: City of Narva

Kohtla-Järve, Estonia's oil shale capital, is struggling with uncertainty. Unlike Narva, the city has no information about where the layoffs will take place.

"Right now, I know depressingly little. I would like to know many times more. I have received no official information whatsoever about the people being laid off. Changes like these, affecting people's lives, are — and I don't think I'm exaggerating — tragedies. With prices as exorbitant as they are today, losing a job is a disaster for a family. We need to be prepared and our social services need to be prepared. We don't know where, who or how extensively people might need our help," Kohtla-Järve Mayor Evelyn Danilov said.

The labor market in Ida-Viru County is often viewed as a simple mathematical equation: 300 people lose their jobs, but vacancies are available, a couple more factories are opening, workers move into new positions and the problem is solved. In reality, things are not that simple.

"It's a real stroke of luck if the jobs and workers match up even partially. That means at least some people have been helped, which is encouraging. And of course, new developments — a factory here, another factory there — are welcome. But what matters is who those jobs are actually intended for," Danilov said.

Andrei Zaitsev, who worked at a power plant for 30 years, was laid off a year ago. He has yet to find a comparable job.

"I can confirm from personal experience that it is simply impossible to find a more or less equivalent job in the city or the region as a whole. Sometimes employers respond with standard replies, saying they reviewed your application but chose someone else, thank you very much and all the best. A great many don't respond at all. In other words, there are no jobs here," said Zaitsev, a former Eesti Energia employee.

Zaitsev has no complaints about his former employer or the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. He does, however, criticize politicians who support the green transition, accusing them of trading a powerful industrial sector for pennies from the Just Transition Fund.

"One company that has actually created jobs is the magnet factory. They have more or less succeeded in bringing jobs here. But what else? Hotels and my favorite example, the 'axe-throwing club' — that money was not put to good use. I'll go further: The money we were given as a one-time allocation was, if memory serves, €340 million. In its best years, the oil shale industry as a whole generated nearly €1 billion a year in tax revenue for the state. The state earned that money every year. Now, instead, we have been given €340 million spread over several years. Simple arithmetic shows that those figures are nowhere near equivalent," Zaitsev said.

Towns in Ida-Viru County also acknowledge that no full replacement has yet been found for the oil shale industry.

"Today, we cannot say that we have managed to replace the oil shale sector with alternatives. That means we have not succeeded. So we need to keep working on it and perhaps the time frame has simply been too short," Danilov said.

"The green transition must not happen as quickly as the 2035 deadline set here would require. Oil shale remains our only major mineral resource. We need to find a middle ground and I believe oil shale production should continue. I wouldn't write it off," Toots said.

News of the layoffs has also reached the service sector. At a beauty salon in Kohtla-Järve, staff know exactly which services people give up first when they lose their income.

"Almost everyone immediately gives up hair removal, followed by eyebrow, eyelash and nail treatments. Women naturally start getting their hair styled less often and coloring it less frequently. They opt for services they only need once every six months. You can immediately see demand for services falling. Customers are cutting back and many of them are taking antidepressants. There is a great deal of anxiety," said Svetlana Loiko, owner of the Lana Studio beauty salon.

Staff at the salon said that, in theory, a laid-off worker could be retrained as a nail technician, but someone with a background in mining would find it very difficult to attract clients.

Estonian flags atop two prominent ash hills in Ida-Viru County. April 2026. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

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