Estonian employers report staff shortages despite high youth unemployment, pointing to a mismatch between the skills young people have and those companies need.

Youth unemployment reached 23.7 percent in the third quarter, as employers struggled to fill technical, healthcare and education jobs.

Estonia's overall unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in the third quarter as employment fell. Young people were among the hardest hit, with youth employment down 5,400 year on year.

Employers say they see the same paradox from the other side. Hando Sutter, CEO of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, said that while employment in Estonia is "quite high", so too is youth unemployment, which is among the highest rates in Europe. At the same time, companies have been complaining of staff shortages.

"There is certainly more than one reason for this," Sutter said. He noted that young people are being trained in fields and occupations where there are fewer opportunities in the labor market. These tend to be less technical fields, he said. Demand is high in manufacturing, however, where employers are looking for people in engineering, mechanics and energy.

Hando Sutter. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Sutter, a former board chair of state-owned generator Eesti Energia, added there is also strong demand for workers in healthcare, while teachers are needed too. He said work can almost always be found in these areas. "We have a slight mismatch between supply and demand," he said.

"We have also discussed the quality of young people's training, which may be lacking in at least some fields," Sutter said. He added that employers also need to do more to support young people. An increasing number of companies in Estonia are taking on interns to help young people take their first step from education into employment and make the transition smoother.

Sutter noted that work processes are becoming increasingly complex as more technology is introduced. "I don't just mean artificial intelligence, but automation in general," he explained. With work becoming more complex, fewer simple entry-level jobs are available across the board. "For this reason, we need workers to have better skills and knowledge when entering the labor market," he said.

Social skills are also important, Sutter noted, as employees increasingly need to work in teams and interact with people across different teams. "Young people are still acquiring all of these skills," he said.

Estonia's unemployment rate has fluctuated in recent quarters amid weak economic conditions and declining employment. Young people have been particularly affected, with youth unemployment reaching 23.7 percent in the third quarter, while employment among those aged 25–64 remained relatively stable. Economists have pointed to factors including AI, remote working and employers' preference for experienced staff as contributing to weaker job prospects for younger workers.

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