"In my view, for almost 20 years now, we as a society and a country have gone to great lengths to make sure young people don't work, God forbid. We have imposed strict limits on how many hours young people are allowed to work," Nestor told Vikerraadio on Wednesday.

As an example, he pointed to the newspaper boys who sold newspapers on the streets in the 1990s, something he said is now completely prohibited.

"The same applies to older children and young adults working while attending university. The thinking is that a student's job is to study, they shouldn't have to work and we should provide enough financial support to ensure they can get by," he continued.

According to Nestor, living standards have also improved and many families can now afford to support their children financially while they attend university.

"I remember my own university days almost 20 years ago, when many of my fellow students, especially those who came from outside Tallinn, had absolutely no option of getting financial support from their parents. Their parents simply didn't have the money. So they had to get jobs," Nestor said.

"But today, Estonia's overall standard of living has risen so much that a great many university students receive financial support from their families. In other words, we've spent 20 years doing everything we can to make sure young people never have to encounter something as terrible as work. And then, when they eventually finish their studies without having had any experience of work in the first 20 years of their lives, it's damn hard to figure out where to even begin," he said.

Another obstacle may be the unrealistic expectations of young people who assume they will land a good job immediately after graduating from university.

"If you open a job search website today, for God's sake, there are thousands of vacancies for jobs that aren't exactly anyone's dream, whether in manufacturing or the service sector. But it seems to me that we as a society have made certain choices, whether we like them or not, and we shouldn't be so surprised when those choices result in a situation where young people struggle in the labor market," Nestor said.

At the same time, Estonia has a very high employment rate among older people, Nestor pointed out.

"It seems to me that this is perhaps one of the biggest changes over the same period. We don't want to let young people work, but then grandparents have to take on that difficult task themselves. In fact, much of the reason Estonia's employment rate is so high today is precisely because older people are working," he said.

"Perhaps people's health has improved so much or jobs have become easier that people are staying in the labor market significantly longer. In my view, that's a very positive development, especially compared with the opposite situation we're seeing in France today where the pension system is so generous that there's no incentive to work at an older age. But that's certainly bad for the country because someone else has to pay for those pensions," he explained.

Data published Monday by Statistics Estonia showed that the overall unemployment rate stood at 7.9 percent in the third quarter of this year, while the youth unemployment rate rose to 23.7 percent.

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