Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members have been training in drone warfare with French and Belgian allies during an exercise in Poland.

The Estonians have been taking part in Exercise Koalicja in Poland, being conducted by the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U), established by the French/British-led Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine, and which started on November 9.

The Multinational Force Ukraine initiative coordinates post-conflict security and reconstruction planning outside formal NATO structures across eleven contributing nations.

The EDF sent a company sized unit, and its Scouts Battalion B Company drone team was deployed to train together with a Belgian reconnaissance unit and a drone unit from France's 7th Armored Brigade.

The rehearsals had gone well, said Capt. Karl-Martin Saaver, commander of B Company of the EDF Scouts Battalion.

"Cooperation with both the Belgians and the French has been good. We understand how each other operates and largely 'speak the same language' because our drills are more or less the same. The joint exercise gave us a clear picture of the drone capabilities of the various allied units taking part, and those capabilities exceeded expectations in every respect," Capt. Saaver noted.

Estonian Scouts Battalion drone operators trained alongside Belgian reconnaissance and French armoured units during Exercise Koalicja in Poland, exchanging expertise and strengthening interoperability. #kaitsevägi #EDF https://t.co/bPY25DD5Mz — Estonian Defence Forces | Kaitsevägi (@Kaitsevagi) November 18, 2026

"What made the exercise particularly valuable was the opportunity to work with our partners and see firsthand each other's procedures, capabilities and operational approaches. Beyond the tactical aspects, it also allowed us to see how new technologies are integrated into day-to-day activities and decision-making. These exchanges are important because they help improve interoperability, build mutual trust and ensure that we can work together more effectively in a multinational setting if needed," he continued, via a press release.

Exercise Koalicja aims to test the support unit's readiness and ability to deploy military units quickly and in a coordinated manner for potential future missions. Participating units are practicing working together and moving personnel, equipment and supplies so they are ready to support Ukraine's security and reconstruction once a ceasefire takes effect. Any deployment of support units from the Coalition of the Willing to Ukraine would take place only at the request of the Ukrainian government, and only once a ceasefire has taken effect and hostilities have ended.

For its part, the EDF gets to improve its capabilities in working with allies and partners, gaining valuable experience operating in a multinational setting. Ultimately too, Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression also directly affects the security of the Baltic and Nordic countries.

Operating outside formal NATO structures, the multinational coalition brings together eleven contributing nations to rehearse rapid logistical deployment and tactical coordination. Any future deployment of MNF-U personnel into Ukraine remains strictly contingent upon a formal ceasefire agreement and a direct invitation from Kyiv. France also contributes to the NATO deployment in Estonia itself.

Exercise Koalicja runs to Sunday, November 22.

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