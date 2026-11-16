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Estonian military officer: Command system was key to success of Ukraine's Ust-Luga attacks

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Lt Col. Marten Suur.
Lt Col. Marten Suur. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Ukraine's major attack on Russia's Ust-Luga port last week succeeded thanks to an impressive command-and-control system, Estonian Defense Forces Lt. Col. Marten Suur told ERR.

Although the exact number of drones sent toward the Ust-Luga area is unknown, it was likely around 1,000, Suur said. The drones were reportedly gathered near the target area and held in a loitering pattern until a sufficient number had assembled.

"Then, in order to overwhelm Russian air defenses, they launched a massive attack against various industrial facilities and infrastructure in the port of Ust-Luga. They struck fuel and oil storage tanks, pumping stations, loading infrastructure used for transferring liquid fuels onto ships, a railway junction and a local power substation, which at one point caused a power outage in the area. Some of the drones were also used to attack a Russian missile ship at sea," Suur said.

The foundation of the operation's success was a highly sophisticated command system combining multiple methods of control, Suur said.

"It involved two-way satellite communications, preprogrammed movement along designated routes using terrain references, and most likely machine vision combined with some form of artificial intelligence component," he said.

"What is important for the success of the attack is that too much ammunition is not wasted on a single target. Once it becomes clear that a target has been hit and either destroyed or sufficiently damaged, subsequent drones are redirected to other objectives," he added.

The Russian warship that was successfully struck by drones is a small missile vessel approximately 60 meters long whose primary capability is launching cruise missiles, Suur said.

"Naturally, it also has some air-defense capability on board, but clearly that proved insufficient on this occasion," he noted.

Suur said the attack on the vessel was probably not part of Ukraine's original operational plan.

"The assessment is that this was an exploitation of opportunity. The ship was detected in the area, and it apparently was not carrying out some of the defensive maneuvers such vessels would normally undertake in this type of situation, which made the attack possible," he said.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Reimo Sildvee

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