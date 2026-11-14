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SDE prime minister candidate: Don't despair over Russia's demands — act instead

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Jonatan Vseviov.
Jonatan Vseviov. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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While Russia has dominated the Abu Dhabi talks and shaped the agenda, there is no need to despair, Social Democratic Party (SDE) prime ministerial candidate Jonatan Vseviov said.

Nothing in Russia's demands is new or surprising, the answer "no" must continue to be given them, while slogans are no longer enough — Europe needs real deeds and its own decisions, Vseviov went on.

There is absolutely nothing new or surprising in these demands." Russia has been talking about them since the start of the war, or even before it, and they are exactly what Russia has always sought: not just Ukraine, but turning Europe's security on its head," said Vseviov, who recently stepped down as Foreign Ministry Secretary General to run for SDE at the March 2027 Riigikogu elections.

"As firmly as we have said no to all of this so far, as firmly we must keep saying it," Vseviov went on, adding the right actions are needed too. "The trouble is that a 'no' is no longer enough as an empty slogan; real deeds are needed."

Europe, the SDE candidate said, must finally understand that its security and future depend on no one else but itself, even as the U.S. remains significant. "Europe's security and its future do not depend on anyone else, but require our own decisions and our own real steps."

To that end a serious discussion about Europe's security architecture is under way with American participation, Vseviov noted. "I wouldn't want to and cannot speak on behalf of the United States" — adding that media reports show how the talks have been proceeding under Russia's tactical lead, with the range of topics on the table lining up exactly what Russia has always desired them to be, and the Russians dominating both the framing and the order of topics.

Ultimately, none of this was any reason to throw in the towel, but rather a teachable moment on how to proceed.

"There is no need to draw any final and fundamental depressing conclusions from this alone, but it is worth drawing the lesson that if we want the future to be ours, then it is worth taking action ourselves," Vseviov concluded.

German outlet Bild reported on Friday that Russia's proposals for a new European security order, which it wants discussed alongside a Ukraine peace agreement, include demands directly concerning the Baltic states, Finland and Moldova in addition to questions of Ukraine's status.

Reform MP Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Riigikogu foreign affairs committee, called the Abu Dhabi meeting a "diplomatic special operation" aimed at imposing Russia's terms, noting that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said outright Russia has no interest in a ceasefire because it does not want to give Europe time to regroup. Diplomat Jüri Luik said European representatives were present in Abu Dhabi but not allowed into the main meeting room, meeting separately instead, and argued it is in the EU's interest to find a way for Europe to take a seat at the table while keeping member states informed and seeking their approval for any commitments. On the military side, Colonel Aron Kalmus of the Estonian Defense Forces said the only concrete outcome of the talks so far is a prisoner exchange, with the number exceeding 1,000 on each side for the first time.

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