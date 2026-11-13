Estonian ex-NATO envoy faults US for opening door to Russia's Europe demands

Former Estonian ambassador to NATO Jüri Luik says it's troubling that the U.S. has allowed Russia to make demands about Europe's security alongside Ukraine peace talks.

German paper Bild reported Friday that Moscow wants a new European security order that would force Finland out of NATO, require the alliance to dismantle its military bases in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and turn Moldova into a federation.

Citing sources close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the paper reported that the proposed peace plan originated within his inner circle, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Luik, an Isamaa candidate for the Riigikogu next spring, urged caution over reports of Russian demands, saying that the details need clarification.

He noted that Bild had reported Moscow making the demands in behind-the-scenes discussions, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had denied the claims.

"So apart from the Bild article, I currently have no other sources saying that such demands have been made," Luik said.

'That is bad'

The bigger problem, according to Luik, was Washington's decision to discuss Europe's security arrangements alongside a potential Ukraine peace deal, despite European countries' insistence that a peace agreement should come first.

"The important point, of course, is that Russia has been put in a position where it can make demands and state its positions at all," he stressed. "The Americans leading the negotiations have decided that some of the discussions on peace in Ukraine should also cover Europe's security arrangements."

Jüri Luik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In practice, he explained, this means the U.S. has effectively created a situation "where Ukraine's future and Europe's security arrangements are being discussed in parallel. And that, of course, is bad."

Inexperienced with Russia

The former Estonian foreign affairs and defense minister also questioned the experience of the current U.S. administration and American negotiators involved in dealing with Moscow.

"They clearly don't attach much importance to the historical baggage or to everything Russia has done in recent years, including its massive war," Luik said, noting that the U.S. negotiators appeared to view the talks as some kind of technical or market bargaining.

"It's crucial, of course, that European countries don't end up victims of such bargaining," he emphasized.

Luik said that if Europe does join Ukraine peace negotiations, its representatives should have a clear EU mandate and remain accountable to member states.

He cited Estonia's support for European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who are formally required to report to member states on their work in the negotiations.

"The question isn't who is physically sitting at the table, but whether they answer to us as European countries, including Estonia," Luik said.

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