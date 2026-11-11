X!

Expert: Russia using Abu Dhabi meeting to test boundaries

News
Jüri Luik.
Jüri Luik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Diplomat Jüri Luik said in an interview that Russia is participating in the Abu Dhabi meeting primarily to demonstrate a willingness for peace to the United States and to probe how far it can push various issues.

What should we expect from the Abu Dhabi meeting, and how concerned are you about what is happening there?

I am watching it with great concern because this is, above all, a meeting that the Russians are holding for the Americans in order to demonstrate that they are interested in peace negotiations. In reality, they are not. What the Russians are interested in is using this time to test the waters and see how far they can go on issues that matter to them, such as Europe's security architecture, which is, of course, highly important to us and directly affects our interests.

Messages are emerging from these talks that concern Europe, but what is Europe's role in the negotiations at the moment? Ukraine is the only party representing Europe.

I think that is a very important question because European representatives were present in Abu Dhabi, but they were not allowed into the main meeting room. Instead, they met separately. The Russians were not present there, only the Ukrainians and Americans. I think this creates a very important issue for us.

We have been quite skeptical about these negotiations, but now topics such as European security arrangements, Ukraine's reconstruction and sanctions relief are being discussed. These are all fundamentally European issues. I think it is in our interest to find a solution within the European Union under which Europe takes a seat at the table, but does so in a way that ensures it keeps us informed about what is happening and seeks our approval if commitments are made or promises given.

Does this mean the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi will launch a process that is only now beginning? Diplomacy often takes place behind the scenes through direct contacts. Is more serious work about to begin?

To some extent, yes. The Russians are also watching developments in the United States, and they likely believe that over the next two years, while President Trump remains in office and maintains what are well-known to be good relations with Moscow, there may be an opportunity to secure a better deal.

On the other hand, the Americans have accepted the Russian position that any peace agreement must be linked to a broader European security arrangement. As a result, the United States has also begun supporting greater European involvement in the talks. Zelenskyy is working toward the same goal. We therefore need to consider how to achieve that.

You have explained that you want to run in the Estonian parliamentary elections in order to serve your country. But I am curious whether you were promised anything during these discussions, for example the post of foreign minister or defense minister?

No, I have not been promised anything.

But which would you prefer if the opportunity arose?

As I have repeatedly said, all of us who are running are seeking election as ordinary members of the Riigikogu, and the voters will decide which party they want to see in government. Only after that do negotiations begin, and only then do those positions become clear. In my view, there is no point in playing around with impressive titles.

With two strong foreign policy experts, who tells whom what messages to deliver on foreign affairs? Do you direct Reinsalu, or does Reinsalu direct you?

I believe we form a unified team. Naturally, Urmas Reinsalu is our candidate for prime minister, and we work together with him.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:40

Harri Tiido: Taking over America's role in orbit

11:02

No way around state aid when planning Estonia's nuclear power plant

10:32

Banks forecast continued economic growth in Estonia

10:24

Hospital chief concerned about how to make treatment more accessible

10:06

Estonian village caught between anti-tank ditches and Russian border

09:44

Marek Tamm: What if there were no universities?

09:30

Expert: Russia using Abu Dhabi meeting to test boundaries

09:15

Estonian MP: Describing the Abu Dhabi meeting as peace talks a clear exaggeration

08:57

Ratings: Center extends lead over Isamaa as Reform slides

08:56

Feeding ducks to blame for most pollution in Tartu's Anne Canal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

EDF issues potential air threat alerts across southern, eastern Estonia

10.11

Accountants go on strike over new labor taxes declaration system

09.11

Estonia's domestic pig numbers still below pre-African swine fever levels

28.10

Passengers injured after collision between bus and delivery robot in Tallinn

08:29

Video: Fire at Russia's Port of Ust-Luga visible from Estonia

10.11

Binturong breakout means Tallinn Zoo without a single Nicobar pigeon left alive

10.11

Economy minister refuses to approve Estonia's Nutri-Score law

10.11

Estonians lose €21 million to scammers in nine months

10.11

Kaire Sepper: There are debts you can legally refuse to pay

09.11

Tallinn postpones phone-tap public transport fare validation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo