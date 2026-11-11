Expert: Russia using Abu Dhabi meeting to test boundaries

Diplomat Jüri Luik said in an interview that Russia is participating in the Abu Dhabi meeting primarily to demonstrate a willingness for peace to the United States and to probe how far it can push various issues.

What should we expect from the Abu Dhabi meeting, and how concerned are you about what is happening there?

I am watching it with great concern because this is, above all, a meeting that the Russians are holding for the Americans in order to demonstrate that they are interested in peace negotiations. In reality, they are not. What the Russians are interested in is using this time to test the waters and see how far they can go on issues that matter to them, such as Europe's security architecture, which is, of course, highly important to us and directly affects our interests.

Messages are emerging from these talks that concern Europe, but what is Europe's role in the negotiations at the moment? Ukraine is the only party representing Europe.

I think that is a very important question because European representatives were present in Abu Dhabi, but they were not allowed into the main meeting room. Instead, they met separately. The Russians were not present there, only the Ukrainians and Americans. I think this creates a very important issue for us.

We have been quite skeptical about these negotiations, but now topics such as European security arrangements, Ukraine's reconstruction and sanctions relief are being discussed. These are all fundamentally European issues. I think it is in our interest to find a solution within the European Union under which Europe takes a seat at the table, but does so in a way that ensures it keeps us informed about what is happening and seeks our approval if commitments are made or promises given.

Does this mean the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi will launch a process that is only now beginning? Diplomacy often takes place behind the scenes through direct contacts. Is more serious work about to begin?

To some extent, yes. The Russians are also watching developments in the United States, and they likely believe that over the next two years, while President Trump remains in office and maintains what are well-known to be good relations with Moscow, there may be an opportunity to secure a better deal.

On the other hand, the Americans have accepted the Russian position that any peace agreement must be linked to a broader European security arrangement. As a result, the United States has also begun supporting greater European involvement in the talks. Zelenskyy is working toward the same goal. We therefore need to consider how to achieve that.

You have explained that you want to run in the Estonian parliamentary elections in order to serve your country. But I am curious whether you were promised anything during these discussions, for example the post of foreign minister or defense minister?

No, I have not been promised anything.

But which would you prefer if the opportunity arose?

As I have repeatedly said, all of us who are running are seeking election as ordinary members of the Riigikogu, and the voters will decide which party they want to see in government. Only after that do negotiations begin, and only then do those positions become clear. In my view, there is no point in playing around with impressive titles.

With two strong foreign policy experts, who tells whom what messages to deliver on foreign affairs? Do you direct Reinsalu, or does Reinsalu direct you?

I believe we form a unified team. Naturally, Urmas Reinsalu is our candidate for prime minister, and we work together with him.

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