Prime minister: We have nothing to discuss with Russia on European security

Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to distract Europe with a sort of "bucket list" of his wants, rather than a lasting peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

Europe's security architecture is not open for negotiation, the prime minister noted, speaking at Friday's informal European Council in Dublin, Ireland.

Michal noted Estonia is providing Ukraine with an additional €6.5 million, including €4.5 million of locomotives and €2 million for recovery.

"Putin wants us to discuss his wish list instead of focusing on achieving peace in Ukraine," Michal said. "We have nothing to discuss with Russia about the European security architecture; it is working just fine. If we wanted to make any changes to it, they would only be that Ukraine becomes a member of the EU and NATO and that Russia stops killing people," he continued, via a press release.

The prime minister said his message to other leaders was to focus on what matters — peace in Ukraine — and not be distracted by Putin's attempts to divert attention.

At #EPC in Dublin, I called for stronger support for Ukraine through another harsh winter and more pressure on the Kremlin. Russia could stop the killing today and open the way to peace. Instead, it continues targeting civilians and essential services. On AI, Europe must catch up. We need more investment and better opportunities to test advanced models and assess their risks. AI will shape both our economies and our defence. My full remarks below. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 12, 2026

Michal noted the EU institutions and the E5 — France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the U.K.— are representing Europe in the Ukraine peace talks, while EU leaders, European Council President António Costa and the European Commission have a responsibility to coordinate and represent positions jointly agreed by member states.

"While active discussions on peace are taking place in various capitals, Russia continues to attack Ukraine," he said. "Ukraine faces a very difficult winter. The European Union must find the resources to help Ukraine get through it and ensure that it has everything it needs to defend itself."

Michal also addressed the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while in Dublin. He said Europe must not replace one dependence with another. "We must not replace our dependence on imported fossil fuels with dependence on foreign artificial intelligence," he said.

The prime minister added the EU has two major advantages here — its single market and its data — and must use them better. "We cannot remain merely users of artificial intelligence developed by others. We must also have strong companies and technologies of our own," he continued.

Leaders also discussed AI with French firm Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch and Professor Geoffrey Hinton, one of AI's pioneers; the Estonian prime minister said Europe needs capital, computing power and the ability to grow across the single market, with investment directed at robotics, autonomous vehicles and smart healthcare.

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