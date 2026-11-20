Russia has lost nearly 150,000 soldiers over the past 12 weeks and is unable to replace mounting battlefield losses through recruitment, Estonia's Defense Forces Intelligence Center said in its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine.

The intelligence center noted that combat activity increased slightly while Russian losses remained high.

"The Russian Federation still does not consider a ceasefire acceptable and maintains that a lasting peace can only exist if the warring sides are separated by a state border. In Moscow's interpretation, that means the borders of Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia but not fully occupied. Russia also links ending the war to restructuring Ukraine's government and altering Europe's security architecture and does not agree to Ukraine becoming a NATO member," the report stated.

The intelligence center added that Russia continues to use threatening rhetoric toward countries supporting Ukraine in an effort to influence decision-making and reduce support for Kyiv.

Situation at the front

An average of 180 combat engagements took place daily along the front line, slightly more than the previous week, the Defense Forces Intelligence Center reported.

The center said the heaviest fighting occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, followed by the Lyman and Huliaipole directions.

Ukrainian counterattacks were carried out mainly in Kharkiv Oblast, the Lyman sector and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast near Orikhiv and Huliaipole.

Russia lost an average of 2,100 military personnel per day. This marks the 12th consecutive week in which Russian losses exceeded 10,000 personnel, bringing total losses during that period to 149,000 troops.

"Growing losses, which recruitment has failed to keep pace with, have reportedly forced Russia to shorten assault infantry training. An infantryman can now reach the battlefield as little as five to seven days after signing a contract," the intelligence center said.

The center noted that the Russian military command is attempting to take advantage of worsening weather conditions, which reduce drone effectiveness and battlefield visibility, and is deploying more armored vehicles in offensive operations. One such attempt took place near Dobropillia, but Russian units failed to achieve success and lost more than 10 armored vehicles.

Civilian deaths rise significantly

According to the intelligence center, Russia's long-range strikes continued to target Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure, businesses, energy and heating systems in major cities and water supply facilities. Attacks on transportation infrastructure, residential buildings, educational institutions and commercial facilities also continued.

"Russia repeatedly attacked transportation links across the Dnipro River, and according to Ukrainian data, more than 1,000 strikes have hit energy infrastructure since September. Last week, power outages occurred in most regions of Ukraine. According to the United Nations, Russia's long-range strikes are the primary cause of civilian deaths in Ukraine. In October, 95 percent more civilians were killed than during the same period last year," the report said.

In addition to land targets, Russia has continued attacks against merchant vessels, the intelligence center said. Since early October, 15 cargo ships have been hit near Bulgaria and Romania. Five vessels were struck during the past week alone, including four on November 13–14.

Kerch Bridge repairs could take a year

The intelligence center said Ukrainian long-range strikes hit oil refineries, petrochemical facilities and fuel infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, Samara, Rostov and Volgograd oblasts, as well as the republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan.

"Ukraine also targeted facilities important to Russia's defense industry in Rostov and Bryansk oblasts, air bases in Lipetsk and Astrakhan oblasts, and Russian air defense systems and units in Bryansk and Rostov oblasts, Crimea and Krasnodar Krai. Various estimates suggest Ukraine has reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by 30 to 55 percent, and fuel sales restrictions have again been introduced in some Russian regions," the intelligence center said.

Ukrainian strikes halted road traffic across the Kerch Bridge indefinitely after one section of the bridge collapsed under attack. The intelligence center noted that Russia initially attempted to keep rail traffic operating, but additional strikes forced authorities to suspend train service on the morning of November 19. Debris that fell into the sea has also disrupted shipping between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

"According to preliminary assessments, manufacturing the structural elements required for bridge repairs will take about a year. However, transporting and installing them during wartime is uncertain, as it would require the ability to repel Ukrainian air attacks and ensure sufficient security for construction work on the bridge," the intelligence center said.

The situation is forcing Russia to route more supplies along the highway linking Crimea with Rostov-on-Don, where Ukraine has also targeted bridges and freight trucks, further complicating logistics for the peninsula and Russian occupation forces stationed there.

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