Tartu is allocating €33,000 for five portable power stations to help Lviv maintain essential services during widespread blackouts.

The city will purchase the units in cooperation with the Estonian Refugee Council, with the equipment intended to help Lviv keep essential services running during power outages. The funding will come from the City of Tartu's reserve fund.

As winter approaches, Tartu and the Refugee Council are working closely to get the equipment to Lviv as quickly as possible. Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) noted that the colder months make the power outages Ukrainians continue to face during the war even harder to endure.

"We want to help Lviv prepare for disruptions so that essential services remain available to residents even in difficult conditions," Klaas said.

"Urban Resilience in Wartime: Lessons from Lviv for European Municipalities," a two-day seminar held in Tartu. November 2026. Source: Maria Grünberg

The support follows an official request from Lviv's mayor.

Sister cities

Tartu and Lviv have been sister cities since 2024. Estonia's second city has provided the Ukrainian city with humanitarian aid and practical support, including vehicles, IT and medical equipment, portable power stations, art supplies, a piano for a music school, and four used buses sent this summer.

Earlier this month, Tartu also joined the Lviv-led international Unbroken Cities network.

The initiative aims to help European cities learn from Ukraine's experience during the war and share ways to keep essential services running, support residents and maintain community resilience during crises.

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