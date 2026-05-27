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Tallinn awarded 'Rescuer City' title for supporting Ukraine

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The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022.
The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Estonia's capital, Tallinn, the honorary title of "Rescuer City" for its support for Ukraine.

The title recognized Tallinn's consistent solidarity, humanitarian aid and support for the Ukrainian state and people since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, a press release from the city government said.

Chairman of the Tallinn City Council Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) was presented with the award by Zelenskyy at the IV International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Kõlvart held the role of mayor from 2019 to 2024 and was the first Estonian official to visit Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Less than a week after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, on March 2, 2022, Estonia's first 24/7 reception center for Ukrainian war refugees was opened in Tallinn.

In April of the same year, the City of Tallinn opened a school for children of Ukrainian war refugees.

Between 2022 and 2024, essential supplies, food aid, computers, buses and generators were sent to Lviv, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kherson and other municipalities. Tallinn also donated ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine in both 2022 and 2024.

The city government has also offered Ukrainian children the opportunity to participate in summer camps.

This year, the capital has donated energy equipment to Ukraine, including diesel generators, fan heaters and inverter generators, which were handed over to Zhytomyr Oblast during the visit.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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