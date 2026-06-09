Zelenskyy visit to focus on military aid, drones, Russia pressure

Meetings during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Tallinn will focus primarily on military support for Ukraine, Ukrainian attack drones entering Baltic airspace, putting pressure on Russia, and possible peace negotiations, says Margus Kolga, foreign policy adviser to the Estonian President.

The Ukrainian head of state meets with President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and will also take part in the summit of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) cooperation format.

"I think this meeting will not only discuss moving toward peace negotiations — there will be other topics as well. Certainly, how to help Ukraine stand up to the aggressor. That issue is on the table and must be addressed constantly," Kolga said Tuesday morning.

Margus Kolga. Autor/allikas: ERR

"The second issue concerns stray drones in our airspace — how to prevent such incidents or how to neutralize them if something accidental happens. There are various options, but the key point is to discuss this and exchange information," Kolga added.

He noted that it is understandable that, as Ukraine is at war and carrying out deep strikes against Russia, it is natural for its drone swarms to pass near the borders of the Baltic states. "And in war there is always an element of chance. So that is the second topic," the presidential adviser said.

As a third topic, he highlighted continued pressure on Russia through sanctions and isolation.

"Some cracks are visible, but I wouldn't say they are decisive. Rather, sanctions are working gradually — but they are working, and we can see that in the recent nervousness of Russia's president. Also in the fact that their ground operations are not particularly active. So the priority is to ensure sanctions continue to work, and secondly to consider whether new elements could be added to them," Kolga explained.

According to Kolga, the fourth topic is a possible approach to peace. "We cannot say for certain when such opportunities will arise, but if they do, we must simply be better prepared ourselves," he said.

"We have seen Zelenskyy's recent letter (to Russian leader Putin—ed.), as well as the visit to London the day before yesterday, where he met leaders of Europe's three largest countries. Now they are coming to talk with others. This is about preparing the groundwork or platform. That does not necessarily mean negotiations will begin tomorrow, the day after, or even in a year," the adviser said.

He added that Estonia and like-minded countries must be active in developing principles for how to engage with Russia after the aggression ends.

"How and on what principles we would go to the negotiating table, if such an opportunity arises — that is something to invest in now. All EU member states need to contribute, and Estonia, as a border country, certainly has an important role. This is active diplomatic work," Kolga said.

He confirmed that Estonia's views are heard on this issue.

"They are not heard if we say nothing. But when we speak, we are heard. The international environment does not function in a way where some countries are simply allowed to talk and then set aside. We have our role. We are members of both NATO and the European Union; all members are equal and all have a voice and the ability to act. The more actively this is done, and the better it is argued, the better the outcome," he stressed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Estonian President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis in Tallinn on June 9, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Commenting on aid provided by Estonia and other Baltic and Nordic countries, Kolga noted that Ukraine expects consistency — that support continues without interruption.

"Indeed, Estonia and Denmark have done a lot, but in fact all Nordic and Baltic countries have contributed significantly. The total amount allocated (by the Nordic and Baltic countries) for Ukraine's military aid over the years is, to my knowledge, €42 billion. Compared to Europe's overall total of about €280 billion, that is substantial. That expectation is certainly there, and the will to continue in this way is also strong," he said.

Asked about the expected outcomes of Tuesday's meeting, Kolga said: "I would not place overly high expectations on today's meeting in Tallinn — and there is no need to. At this stage, we need to discuss the future, find common ground, set some basic principles, and then move forward. I am not sure this will be communicated to the public immediately. But we will see what comes in the evening."

Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska open a new family home in Zhytomyr Oblast. Source: Olena Zelenska Foundation

Kolga also noted that alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president's spouse Olena Zelenska arrived in Tallinn, with her own program and agenda, and that the visit has been prepared for a long time.

"This is primarily linked to cooperation between First Lady Sirje Karis and Mrs. Zelenska in raising global awareness about deported Ukrainian children. Sirje Karis has worked on this issue for a long time, and this can be seen as a visit of gratitude. There are also softer elements — visits to Tallinn University, the Maarjamäe Memorial, the History Museum, and the development cooperation center," Kolga said.

He recalled that Russia has deported around 22,000 children from occupied territories of Ukraine, of whom about 2,200 have so far been returned.

"This is, of course, a harsh issue. But if we did not talk about it, it would be even worse. The first step is always to inform the world about the atrocities taking place, and then to try to do something about it and improve the situation," he emphasized.

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