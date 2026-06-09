Gallery: Olena Zelenska, Sirje Karis meet with academic leaders in Tallinn

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis met education and research leaders in Tallinn on Tuesday, with a focus on academic cooperation.

Zelenska and Karis took part in the signing of cooperation memoranda between Estonian universities and the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies (GCUS), aimed at strengthening academic ties.

The two first ladies will also visit the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV), where they will be given an overview of the center's joint projects with the Olena Zelenska Foundation focused on children and youth.

Estonian First Lady Sirje Karis and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at Tallinn University (TLÜ) on Tuesday. June 9, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Estonia overnight ahead of Zelenskyy's attendance at the Nordic-Baltic cooperation summit in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Estonia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), a regional cooperation format that includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

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