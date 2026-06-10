Zelenskyy: A ceasefire affects regional security, not just Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a potential future ceasefire in Ukraine will affect the whole region, and if the war is stopped quickly, Russia will not have the opportunity to attack another country.

Ukraine has previously said that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, the Baltic states will be attacked next – a narrative which ministers from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have rejected.

Asked by a Delfi journalist at the press conference following an NB leaders summit in Tallinn if this narrative had achieved its purpose, he said: "When we talk about potential next steps, we do not talk about the Baltics, or just the Baltics, we talk about the goals of Russia."

Zelenskyy said Moscow is working to destabilize the whole region, including with hybrid attacks, citing Belarus' pressure on the Polish border and Russian troops in Transnistria to influence Moldova.

"They [Russia] don't want any kind of stabilizing in the region, they don't need it. That's why, when we speak about this, we have to know it's not just about a ceasefire for Ukraine, when we speak about negotiations. We have to speak about security for the region," he said.

"If we find a way to stop this war as quickly as possible, then it's understandable that Putin won't have chances to occupy another country."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside the Nordic Baltic prime ministers at the NB8 leaders summit in Tallinn on June 9, 2026. Source: Stenbocki maja

Public letter achieved its goal

Zelenskyy was also asked at the joint press conference after the NB8 meeting in Tallinn on Tuesday if he had achieved his goal with his public letter and call for negotiations, which Putin rejected.

The Ukrainian president did not specify what the goal was, but he told the media: "I had a goal sending the letter to Putin, for example, and I think I got the result what I needed."

Zelenskyy said that over the past month, he had sent "several letters with different goals to different institutions." These included the European Union, the White House, the U.S. Congress and Putin.

For example, he said, with the United States, he "wanted to do everything" to shift the focus from the Middle East to Ukraine.

"I can't share with you all the details but I believe my nation needs a lot of antiballistic missiles. And I've got the result and I will not share with you details of this result, but I did it," he told the media.

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