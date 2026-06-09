Gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Estonia for NB8 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in Tallinn on Tuesday to attend the Nordic-Baltic cooperation summit and meet with President Alar Karis.

The summit, hosted by Estonia, which holds the rotating presidency of the NB8, will be attended by prime ministers from the eight Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as Zelenskyy.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) reiterated that the eight countries have been among Ukraine's most steadfast supporters since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Over the past four years, the NB8 countries have provided support to Ukraine worth more than €42 billion. This makes the group the largest contributor in the world on a per capita basis, a statement from the Estonian government said.

"Supporting Ukraine is one of the main priorities of Estonia's NB8 presidency. We will discuss how to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, increase pressure on Russia, and make Europe as a whole more secure," Michal said.

A very warm welcome to Estonia, President @ZelenskyyUa and First Lady @ZelenskaUA.



pic.twitter.com/zyFmXgnotd — Estonian MFA | #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) June 9, 2026

In addition to Ukraine, the NB8 prime ministers will discuss competitiveness, the development of artificial intelligence, and regional security. The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of two joint statements.

During his visit to Estonia, Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska will also meet with President Alar Karis.

The meeting between the two presidents will focus on cooperation between Estonia and Ukraine, including the development of the defense industry.

Discussions will also cover Ukraine's path towards membership of the European Union and NATO, the future of European security, Russia's accountability for its aggression and war crimes, the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and increasing pressure on Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Estonian President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis in Tallinn on June 9, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

This article was updated to add the gallery.

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