Gallery: President's Rose Garden reception for successful school graduates

President Alar Karis and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas honored this year's outstanding school graduates at a ceremony in the Rose Garden of Kadriorg on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 young people are graduating this year and preparing for the next stage of their lives. Many will continue their studies, while others will enter the workforce. Family, teachers and other role models have often helped shape the choices they make.

"My physics teacher has definitely been one influence. But my brother was showing me different experiments and things from the time I was little. That's where I developed my love of science," said Ruudi Türkson, a graduating senior at Tallinn English College, adding that the experiments involved baking soda and vinegar.

His classmate, Morten Musthallik, said a handful of teachers had truly inspired him, singling out his physics teachers.

"One of them is really interested in astronomy and takes pictures of the moon. He gave me one of those photos as a graduation gift and I've even gone with him outside of school to photograph the moon. It was a really surprising experience for me that teachers find time for hobbies like that alongside their main job," Musthallik said.

Graduates from Ida-Viru County said they plan to return home after finishing their studies because that is where their families and communities are. They also said better Estonian language skills should improve their job prospects.

"The challenge is that mathematics is now starting to be taught in Estonian, so students need to learn Estonian in order to understand math," said Elmira Rafiyeva, a graduate of Narva High School.

Some graduates also said they intend to remain in rural areas. Growing up in agricultural communities had strengthened their interest in pursuing careers connected to the countryside.

"I plan to continue my studies at university, specifically in veterinary medicine at the Estonian University of Life Sciences. I've lived in the countryside my whole life and have been around animals since I was very young. By now, there's no farm job I can't handle," said Reimo Seppor, a graduate of Olustvere School of Service and Rural Economics.

President Alar Karis encouraged the graduates to think independently.

"I've always encouraged people to think for themselves, to do things on their own as well, and not rely only on the state," he said.

High schools, vocational schools and universities were invited to nominate outstanding graduates for the reception. Those invited included students with excellent academic records, those who had shown significant personal growth or those who had made an active contribution to their school or community. In total, the Office of the President invited nearly 1,000 young people to the Rose Garden.

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