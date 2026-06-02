Gallery: President's reception honors Estonia's Winter Olympic and Paralympic athletes

President Alar Karis hosted a reception on Monday honoring all competitors who represented Estonia at this year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Athletes, coaches and support staff, as well as representatives of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) and the Estonian Paralympic Committee (Eesti Paralümpiakomitee), joined by journalists who covered the games on site in Italy, were all recognized at the reception.

Among those attending was Henry Sildaru, who in February took silver in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe event. This was Estonia's sole medal at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics this time around.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!