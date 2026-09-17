Teachers to hold nationwide warning strike September 22

A nationwide warning strike by education workers will take place Tuesday, September 22, the union representing teachers in the capital has announced.

The warning strike is aimed at highlighting below-average pay scales and will take place across the country, the Tallinn Educational Personnel Union (Tallinna haridustöötajate liit) announced.

It will be held at preschool institutions from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and at general education and vocational schools from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The action will see staff halt their work duties for one hour.

"With the one-hour warning strike, we demand that the minimum salary for teachers at general education and vocational schools rise to at least €2,312 in 2027, which is the projected level of Estonia's average wage. The salary of kindergarten teachers must be at least 90 percent of that, or €2,081," the union said, referring to monthly gross pay.

Education workers have stressed the governing parties have repeatedly promised for years to hike teachers' salaries to a competitive level by 2027, yet not done so.

"In reality, over the past few years the minimum salary for teachers has fallen 6 percentage points behind the national average salary, and even during the latest salary negotiations we received no assurance that teachers' salaries would rise at all next year," the education workers' statement added.

The strike is also timed to coincide with the ongoing 2027 state budget process.

"Next year's state budget is currently being drawn up. The next round of negotiations on the minimum salary for teachers will take place on September 23, when we expect the government to make a concrete proposal for raising teachers' salaries. To make teachers' voices and messages heard during these decisive days, we are holding a one-hour warning strike on September 22," the union added.

Teachers joined rescue personnel in picketing the Riigikogu Monday, protesting low public sector wages.

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