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Estonia's inflation accelerates to 3.5% in September due to fuel costs

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Fresh vegetables in a supermarket. The price of food was one of the few major categories to see a fall in prices on year to September.
Fresh vegetables in a supermarket. The price of food was one of the few major categories to see a fall in prices on year to September. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Estonia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.5 percent on year to September, faster than in recent months, driven by higher fuel and housing costs, Statistics Estonia reported.

The price of gasoline went up 33.8 percent during that time, and that of diesel, subject to an excise duty, by 58 percent year on year.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell by 1.2 percent on year to September, exerting a downward pressure on the overall rise.

Goods were 3.6 percent and services 3.5 percent more expensive than a year earlier.

Statistics Estonia says the on-month CPI figure between August and September this year was for a 0.9 percent rise.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager at Statistics Estonia, said the rate of price increases had been slower for several months but picked up again in September.

"Year on year, the index rise was influenced the most by the higher costs of housing and transport," Veski said. "The index rise was slowed down by the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages which have fallen year on year."

The rise in fuel prices resulted from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Housing costs were primarily influenced by electricity (which went up by 6.1 percent), natural gas through networks (up by 44.5 percent), refuse collection (up 56.6 percent) and wood fuel (10.6 percent).

"Food and non-alcoholic beverages is the commodity group with the biggest weight in the consumer price index. Prices in this group fell by 1.2 percent year on year, which limited the overall index rise," Veski noted.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared with August 2026, gasoline prices were up 9.5 percent and diesel 9.3 percent in September. Clothing and footwear rose 5.9 percent month on month but remained 1.5 percent lower than a year earlier. Electricity cost 4 percent more and natural gas through networks 22.2 percent more.

Rental payments fell by 3.2 percent month on month, and childcare services were 30 percent cheaper — mainly due to changes in Tallinn municipal kindergarten fees, with most families in the capital now exempt. Hotel accommodation was 10.1 percent cheaper and international flights 13.8 percent less.

Food products were 0.5 percent costlier in September than in August, driven by vegetables (1.8 percent), fruits and nuts (1.9 percent) and milk, dairy products and eggs (0.4 percent).

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia's website here and here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

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