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Isamaa, Center Party and EKRE struggle to agree on no‑confidence text

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Kristen Michal addressing the Riigikogu.
Kristen Michal addressing the Riigikogu. Source: ERR
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Isamaa, the Estonian Center Party and EKRE want to file a no‑confidence motion against the prime minister Kristen Michal in the coming days, but after several weeks they still have not agreed on the text. The Social Democratic Party does not plan to join the effort.

Leaders of the opposition factions will meet again next Monday to draft the text. Each faction is currently preparing its own version.

"We agreed that each faction will present its ideas on what should be included in the no‑confidence motion, and that work is still ongoing. Based on that, we cannot say that we already have a unified text," said Center Party deputy chair Lauri Laats.

Isamaa board member Priit Sibul said there is broad agreement on the main points.

"I think the issue is in different nuances. There is no doubt that the opposition includes parties that believe Michal should face a no‑confidence vote, and that agreement will be reached. Whether someone in the opposition thinks Michal's government should continue and will not support the motion will be clear in the vote," Sibul said.

Priit Sibul. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"This is comedy at this point. They have been drafting this text for a month and discussing it for months. They have not managed to produce a single motion. The Social Democrats will support it if Isamaa or the Center Party can show what the new functioning government would look like. That proposal has not been presented to the Social Democrats, and until then we cannot join," said Social Democratic Party chair Lauri Läänemets.

If the Social Democrats or the independents do not join the motion, it will fail. EKRE chair Martin Helme noted that the last successful no‑confidence vote was ten years ago.

"No‑confidence motions are not filed primarily to remove a minister or bring down a government, but because political rules have been violated in a way that cannot be ignored. We must respond," Helme said.

Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Reform Party faction chair Õnne Pillak said the no‑confidence effort has been discussed for a long time.

"For weeks it has been called an interim government, different names are found. But there is no result. And I think there is no expectation either. People expect the country to be firmly led. They want to see things improve," Pillak said.

Helme said the opposition will file the motion next week. Laats and Sibul are not as certain about that timeline. Sibul said the opposition will definitely file it sometime in October.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

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