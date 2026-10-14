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Estonia's minority goverment faces no-confidence motion

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Government sitting.
Government sitting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Center Party, Isamaa and EKRE have submitted a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Kristen Michal's government, accusing it of undermining public trust and failing to address Estonia's challenges.

Those submitting the motion of no confidence, who also include nine independent MPs, believe that the Reform Party and Eesti 200 coalition government's actions have been marked by constant scandals that undermine public trust in the state and reinforce the belief that Prime Minister Kristen Michal has failed in his role.

Center Party parliamentary group chair Lauri Laats cited a recent Government Office public opinion survey in a press release, according to which 51 percent of people feel financially insecure and 85 percent of Estonian residents are concerned about rising everyday expenses.

"These are real concerns that people face and that need to be addressed — for example, by following the lead of neighboring countries and making decisions to reduce fuel or food prices and lower taxes that are stifling the economy. However, the government led by Kristen Michal is not listening to people's concerns. A series of tax increases has already been planned for the period following the 2027 Riigikogu elections, which will only exacerbate these problems," Laats said.

Isamaa parliamentary group chair Helir-Valdor Seeder said in a press release that the Reform Party-led government has undermined trust in the Estonian state both at home and internationally. Seeder considers the situation in national defense particularly critical.

"Public trust has been undermined not only by the current artillery shell procurement scandal. The government has repeatedly disregarded significant military advice from the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, including on the development of drone defense capabilities. The current government is also damaging our international reputation: Estonia's decision to grant a sanctions exemption to the Rosatom-owned Solikamsk Magnesium Plant is yet another example in a long series of hypocritical decisions," Seeder said.

Martin Helme, chair of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) parliamentary group, added that every minister has significant shortcomings in their performance, making a motion of no confidence in the entire government fully justified.

"The finance minister lacks a substantive strategy and long-term vision for putting public finances in order, resulting in an uncontrolled rise in government debt. The climate and economy minister's inability to provide clarity on Estonia's energy future, security of supply and energy prices has jeopardized both industrial competitiveness and ordinary consumers' ability to make ends meet. Despite extensive analyses, the social affairs minister has failed to develop a substantive, evidence-based family policy amid the current demographic crisis. Through a series of hastily implemented reforms, the education minister has plunged Estonia's education system into a deep management crisis, with teachers burdened by ever-increasing bureaucracy," Helme said, listing the ministers' shortcomings.

As of Wednesday morning, the motion of no confidence in the minority government had been signed by 33 members of the Riigikogu. Its initiators have also invited the Social Democrats to join the motion, Andres Kalvik, media adviser to the Center Party's parliamentary group, said.

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