Social Affairs Minister Karmen Joller of the Reform Party announced in parliament Monday that she is stepping down from her post after acknowledging a legal violation involving a company board position.

Just hours earlier, Joller had said on social media that she intended to remain in office and would not resign.

Addressing the Riigikogu, Joller said she had learned she was in breach of the law and had informed Prime Minister Kristen Michal of her wish to resign.

"This morning, I said I would not resign because I had not broken any law. Thanks to a letter sent to me by one person, I learned that I had in fact done so. Unintentionally and without my knowledge, but I did," Joller said.

She explained that she has owned a company established in 2008 that carried out translation work. Although the company has been inactive for the past decade, she remained a member of its management board and disclosed the position annually in her declaration of economic interests.

"However, the law does not allow members of the government to sit on the board of any company. There are no exceptions. A minister must not break the law, even if they have gained no benefit and no one has suffered harm. Therefore, I informed Prime Minister Kristen Michal today of my intention to resign," Joller said.

She stressed that no one had been harmed and that she had received no personal benefit.

"Failing to remove myself from the patient list in time and replacing myself on the board of an inactive company would both have been simple administrative actions. I admit that it simply did not occur to me. I believe no one doubts my good intentions. But the mistake is mine, and I take responsibility for it. This was the final straw that broke the camel's back," she said.

Joller also accused one Estonian media outlet of conducting a campaign against her.

She argued that systematic attacks from the outlet began shortly after an EMOR poll showed her to be the government's second most popular minister.

Earlier Monday, opposition parties said they were collecting signatures for a no-confidence motion. Center Party parliamentary group leader Lauri Laats said 51 lawmakers had indicated they would support Joller's removal.

The Riigikogu agenda, which listed Joller's political statement as its first item, was approved by a vote of 45–44.

Opposition parties announced last week that they planned to initiate a no-confidence vote against Joller, citing her failure to give up her family physician patient list on time. Questions were also raised about whether she may have used her ministerial position to pursue legislative changes that would have allowed her to retain it.

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