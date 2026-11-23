Harju District Court has denied early release to Kairi Kuusemaa, who is serving a prison sentence for killing her newborn child, despite acknowledging her good behavior and progress in prison.

Harju District Court has rejected a request for early release from Kairi Kuusemaa, who is serving a prison sentence for killing her child. Although the court found that Kuusemaa had made positive changes in her behavior, it did not consider her release justified.

Kuusemaa was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for killing her child during or immediately after childbirth. She began serving her sentence on March 9, 2024, and is scheduled to remain in prison until December 9, 2027.

On Monday, Harju District Court issued a ruling rejecting Kuusemaa's request for early release from prison.

The court identified several factors supporting Kuusemaa's early release: she has behaved appropriately during her imprisonment, has received no disciplinary penalties and has completed the programs and interventions assigned to her. Since July, she has been held in an open prison and has been permitted to spend time and work outside the prison.

If released, she would have a place to live, employment opportunities and support from her family and friends. Tallinn Prison and the Prosecutor's Office also support her early release. The court did not identify a risk of reoffending that would, in itself, rule out early release.

However, the court considered it important to assess whether Kuusemaa's attitude toward the crime she committed had changed substantially since her previous early release proceedings.

Although Kuusemaa expressed remorse over her child's death during the court hearing and stated that she accepted responsibility for what happened, the court found her explanations insufficiently convincing to conclude that her attitude toward the crime had fundamentally changed.

The court also took into account the need to protect public order. After considering all the circumstances, it concluded that Kuusemaa's positive progress during her imprisonment did not currently outweigh the circumstances of the crime or the court's assessment of her attitude and outlook. It therefore found no grounds to grant her early release on parole.

The ruling is not yet final and may be appealed to Harju District Court within 15 days.

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