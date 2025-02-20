X!

Court sentences woman to four years in prison for killing her baby

Kuusemaa listened to the court's decision via video call from prison.
Kuusemaa listened to the court's decision via video call from prison. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
A judge at the Pärnu County Court has found Kairi Kuusemaa guilty of killing her child and sentenced her to three years and nine months in prison.

The court ruled that Kuusemaa tore the umbilical cord from the placenta, causing fatal blood loss, and deliberately suffocated the baby. The claim that a dog had taken the baby from Kuusemaa was dismissed as unproven.

Defense attorney Robert Sarv plans to appeal, arguing that the sentence is three times harsher than usual for infanticide and was influenced by public pressure. Prosecutor Eliisa Sommer stated that the court imposed a severe but justified sentence, exceeding the typical two-and-a-half-year term for such crimes.

Kuusemaa must also pay €17,707.86 in criminal proceedings costs. The court found that she concealed her pregnancy and childbirth, delivered the baby alone and did not call for medical help. She then inflicted fatal injuries on the baby and acted normally afterward, raising no suspicion among family members.

The court ruled that the crime was premeditated, emphasizing Kuusemaa's cold and calculated behavior. It also found evidence that she attempted to evade responsibility by leaving Estonia. The desecration charge was dismissed, as experts confirmed the baby had been buried and later unearthed by an animal.

While forensic evidence proved Kuusemaa was the biological mother, she did not testify in court. The court rejected the defense's claim that a dog could have killed the newborn. Experts confirmed the baby's injuries were inflicted shortly after birth and the umbilical cord had been torn using a non-sharp tool.

Despite Kuusemaa's claim that she may not have known about her pregnancy, the court found evidence — such as her internet searches — suggesting otherwise. The court ruled that infanticide remains a crime even if the mother was unaware of her pregnancy.

Ultimately, the court concluded that Kuusemaa's actions before, during and after the crime demonstrated clear intent to kill the baby. The ruling emphasized that her behavior did not indicate emotional distress but instead deliberate planning. The court deemed her level of culpability high, leading to the harsh sentence.

The verdict has not yet entered into force, and Kuusemaa has 30 days to appeal.

Kairi Kuusemaa in court. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

Editor: Kristi Raidla, Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

