Mother of infant found dead in Suure-Lähtru charged with manslaughter

News
Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutor's Office. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office has charged a 31-year-old woman in connection with the criminal case involving the discovery of a newborn's body in the village of Suure-Lähtru on February 5. She is accused of killing her child and desecrating the corpse.

According to Eliisa Sommer, senior prosecutor at the Western District Prosecutor's Office, evidence gathered during the criminal investigation suggests that the 31-year-old woman, aware of her pregnancy, gave birth alone to a full-term, living baby boy.

"According to the charges, after giving birth, the 31-year-old woman caused the newborn's death by tearing the umbilical cord from the placenta and obstructing the infant's airway. Additionally, the woman allegedly inflicted superficial injuries to the baby's head, body, legs and arms," stated Senior Prosecutor Sommer.

"The Prosecutor's Office also accuses the 31-year-old woman of desecrating the corpse, as she did not bury the newborn's body according to accepted customs. Instead, she left the naked body in a field, where it was found on the morning of February 5 by a dog belonging to a household in the same village," the prosecutor explained.

She added that evidence uncovered during the pre-trial investigation indicates that the woman did not inform anyone about the child's death.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the West Prefecture.

On February 5, in Suure-Lähtru, Lääne County, a family's dog brought the newborn's body into the farmyard. The police launched an extensive search of the area to locate the infant's mother. After identifying the mother, it was discovered that she had traveled to Morocco, where she was arrested by Moroccan police in early March.

The woman was brought back to Estonia in July and has been in custody since. Although her defense attorney, Robert Sarv, requested that she be released under electronic surveillance, arguing that concerns about her flight risk were exaggerated, the Pärnu County Court denied the request.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:31

Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

17:13

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: MPs shouldn't have let China pay expenses

17:10

Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

17:06

Minister on cuts: We have been making systems more generous for pensioners so far

17:02

17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

16:57

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with British historian, presenter and author Lucy Worsley

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

16:33

Academy of Security Sciences border guard study group starts in Narva

16:15

New Kelly Sildaru documentary set for Estonian premiere in October

16:01

Two relocated Soviet-era monuments end up on Russian virtual 'sanctuary'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

02.09

Minister: New NATO plan may hike Estonia's defense spending to 5 percent

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

02.09

Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo