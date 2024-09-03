Mother of infant found dead in Suure-Lähtru charged with manslaughter

The Prosecutor's Office has charged a 31-year-old woman in connection with the criminal case involving the discovery of a newborn's body in the village of Suure-Lähtru on February 5. She is accused of killing her child and desecrating the corpse.

According to Eliisa Sommer, senior prosecutor at the Western District Prosecutor's Office, evidence gathered during the criminal investigation suggests that the 31-year-old woman, aware of her pregnancy, gave birth alone to a full-term, living baby boy.

"According to the charges, after giving birth, the 31-year-old woman caused the newborn's death by tearing the umbilical cord from the placenta and obstructing the infant's airway. Additionally, the woman allegedly inflicted superficial injuries to the baby's head, body, legs and arms," stated Senior Prosecutor Sommer.

"The Prosecutor's Office also accuses the 31-year-old woman of desecrating the corpse, as she did not bury the newborn's body according to accepted customs. Instead, she left the naked body in a field, where it was found on the morning of February 5 by a dog belonging to a household in the same village," the prosecutor explained.

She added that evidence uncovered during the pre-trial investigation indicates that the woman did not inform anyone about the child's death.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the West Prefecture.

On February 5, in Suure-Lähtru, Lääne County, a family's dog brought the newborn's body into the farmyard. The police launched an extensive search of the area to locate the infant's mother. After identifying the mother, it was discovered that she had traveled to Morocco, where she was arrested by Moroccan police in early March.

The woman was brought back to Estonia in July and has been in custody since. Although her defense attorney, Robert Sarv, requested that she be released under electronic surveillance, arguing that concerns about her flight risk were exaggerated, the Pärnu County Court denied the request.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!