SDE leader: Coalition better get used to the wider parliament having the final say

Opposition parties in the Riigikogu have shown they can work together on key issues despite ideological differences and could continue doing so in the run-up to the elections, according to SDE head Lauri Läänemets.

On Monday, the Riigikogu initially failed to approve its agenda for the working week because the opposition objected to the fact that the establishment of an investigative committee on defense had been placed at the end of the agenda. What gave you the impetus and the reason to start joining forces with the rest of the opposition now?

This shows that when the opposition wants to, it is capable of reaching agreement among itself. It is true that we have ideological differences and there are certain issues on which we will not do this. But when it comes to matters that are important for Estonia, I think this can be done in the future as well. And establishing an investigative committee on defense issues — something the governing coalition actually wants to vote down and obstruct — is important to us.

Will this cooperation among the opposition parties continue until the elections?

I think there will be quite a few more occasions when the opposition makes decisions together and votes together. And I think it is time for the coalition to recognize that these are no longer simply Reform Party ideas; they are now parliament's ideas. And if we want to, within reason, we can determine everything, provided we can agree on what goes on the Riigikogu's agenda and what does not.

So what form does this cooperation take? Do you meet regularly?

The way people normally communicate with one another: We communicate with both the coalition and the opposition and naturally there are different views within the opposition. There are certainly bills in the Riigikogu where we want changes to be made. If those changes are not made, it may be possible not to put those bills on the agenda. There are bills we want to be debated more quickly and those can be put on the agenda if we reach an agreement. That does not mean we will do this all the time. We will remain constructive because, ultimately, the country also has to function.

Today, this letter to the prime minister containing 15 questions was made public, with Datasel and ARCA among the companies mentioned. What are the most important questions you want answers to?

The main question concerns the Reform Party's own connections through Jaanus Rahumägi, Hanno Pevkur and Kristen Michal. Jaanus Rahumägi acted as an intermediary for a company from which the state has decided to purchase €90 million worth of ammunition. In return, the company has promised to establish production in Estonia, but for some reason this particular company, represented by Jaanus Rahumägi, has been favored over other major international companies. And, of course, what we ultimately want to know is whether all these funding decisions will at some point also lead to funding for the Reform Party.

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