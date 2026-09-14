X!

Former agency head: Defense minister actively involved in Datasel dealings

News
Magnus-Valdemar Saar.
Magnus-Valdemar Saar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Former Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) Director General Magnus-Valdemar Saar has alleged that outgoing Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur personally pushed for several defense procurement deals and rejected a proposal to halt the arrangement.

Former Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) Director General Magnus-Valdemar Saar and outgoing Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) were due to attend a special parliamentary committee hearing on Monday, but neither appeared. Saar said that because the European Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation and he is unable to verify facts against documents, he would prefer to answer questions in writing.

The most significant part of Saar's eight-page explanation concerns Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's role. Saar claims that the defense minister was not a hands-off client in this area who simply waited for reports.

"He personally brought forward and actively proposed deals, intervened in negotiations over contract terms, delivery schedules, the size of advance payments and prices in at least one major case, in some instances negotiated directly with the supplier, urged that payments be expedited after contracts had been signed and gave the contracting authority guidance during discussions held practically every week."

Responding later to follow-up questions, Saar said the final two deals in the Datasel case were concluded at Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's personal initiative.

"The minister also had a specific interest in concluding the deals through the Greek company Nordeto. RKIK was urged to conclude the contracts quickly, with the short validity period of the offer cited as the reason. By that point, delays in deliveries under the first contracts had already been reported."

According to Saar, Nordeto was unknown to RKIK and, to his knowledge, its business activities were not connected with ammunition or defense-related goods.

"The offer had been sent privately to Defense Minister Pevkur. I am not aware of how the defense minister satisfied himself as to the partner's reliability and capabilities. RKIK did not enter into a contract with this intermediary. RKIK entered into a contract with the business entity as close as possible to the origin and ownership of the goods (the general principle), which in this case meant Datasel."

Saar was also asked whether businessman and Reform Party member Jaanus Rahumägi may have played any role in the matter.

Special committee chair Urmas Reinsalu asked: "Delfi has reported on Jaanus Rahumägi's ties to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and reported in August 2025 that Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur was in Greece where he spent time at Jaanus Rahumägi's villa and, among other things, met with the Greek defense minister. To your knowledge, were arms deals discussed during this visit, and if so, which ones?"

Saar replied briefly: "I had left office by then and am not familiar with the topics that were discussed."

Minister reluctant to stop mediation

Saar's explanation also shows that, while serving as RKIK director general, he made a formally recorded proposal to end the intermediary arrangement and return funds not covered by contracts.

"In late winter/early spring 2025, RKIK submitted a written proposal to a defense minister's decision-making meeting to stop concluding contracts in this manner and return funds not covered by contracts. Defense Minister Pevkur rejected the proposal and ordered procurement to continue. The minutes of the relevant decision-making meeting are held by the Ministry of Defense and I assume the committee will have an opportunity to review them in writing."

Saar added that the decision showed the minister clearly understood both the need to support Ukraine and the risks associated with providing that support and was by no means unaware of the details of how the aid was being brokered.

ERR was unable to reach Hanno Pevkur for comment by phone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:02

WATCH: Estonian National Symphony Orchestra's 100th season opening concert

15:54

Former agency head: Defense minister actively involved in Datasel dealings

15:23

Raul Rebane: A field guide to killjoys

15:21

People's different heat perception complicating energy poverty calculations

15:02

Gallery: Estonian teachers, rescuers protest for higher public sector pay

14:43

Estonia's Robert Virves inches closer to WRC2 2026 drivers' title

14:02

Defense League filming to restrict movement in Tartu Town Hall Square Monday

13:21

NGO Slava Ukraini founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme goes on trial in Estonia

12:30

Eesti 200: Herem brings data-driven approach to defense minister post

12:10

Pärnu's old dairy plant site set for major new development

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.09

British commander in Estonia: 'I go straight into the fight, without delay'

08:58

Train carrying Estonian leaders crossed Ukraine border just before Russian drone strike

13.09

EU plans to allow more short-term rental rules, but Estonia sees no need

12.09

Tallinn has 50 kilometers of walkable underground pipes

09:19

Operators baffled by Estonia's plan to buy new gas and electric buses

12.09

Rising costs force restaurants to shut doors across Estonia

13.09

Estonia's next defense minister pick Herem has security experts concerned

11:07

Former Estonian president: Not enough air defense in the world to meet Ukraine's needs

11.09

Incoming minister: Russia could use military force against Estonia in a year's time

13.09

Estonian PM: Herem knows where he has more work to do as defense minister

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo