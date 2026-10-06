Land tax could double in three Estonian municipalities in 2027

Land tax could rise by up to 100 percent in Kohtla-Järve, Ruhnu and Tori next year, Postimees reported, citing rates published by Estonia's Tax and Customs Board, Postimees reports.

The three municipalities have selected the maximum annual increase allowed under current law.

Kohila has set a 60 percent increase limit, while Tartu, Sillamäe, Saku, Raasiku, Narva-Jõesuu and Loksa have opted for 50 percent.

Municipalities set their own land-tax rates and annual increase limits, which range from 10 to 100 percent.

However, individual bills also depend on homeowner tax relief, which municipalities can set at up to €1,000.

Homeowners whose relief exceeds their tax bill will have nothing to pay.

Homes located on commercial land do not qualify for homeowner relief and can face rates of up to 2 percent of the land's taxable value.

Some municipalities also offer pensioner relief, including €250 in Paide, €100 in Lüganuse and €1,000 in Tartu.

Annual tax rates range from 0.1 to 1 percent for residential land and farmyards, 0.1 to 0.5 percent for agricultural land and 0.1 to 2 percent for other land.

Tallinn has selected residential and commercial rates halfway below the respective ceilings, while Tartu applies the maximum in all categories.

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