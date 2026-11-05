X!

Tax Board chief's company fails to file annual reports

News
Raigo Uukkivi, head of the Tax and Customs Board.
Raigo Uukkivi, head of the Tax and Customs Board. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A company owned by Tax and Customs Board Director General Raigo Uukkivi has failed to submit annual reports for two consecutive years.

Uukkivi, who is serving a second term as head of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, owns Mubadala, a company engaged in managing owned or leased real estate, Äripäev reports.

The deadline for filing the company's latest annual report passed at the end of June, but the report has still not been submitted. The company also failed to file its 2024 annual report.

Uukkivi thanked Äripäev for bringing the issue to his attention and said Mubadala is a holding company with no employees, where he is a passive shareholder and is not involved in day-to-day management.

"I will forward the information to the company's management board member so that the required reports can be submitted," Uukkivi said in response to questions about the missing filings.

Uukkivi did not answer questions about the impression created by the head of the Tax and Customs Board owning a company that has failed to meet annual reporting requirements or why he had not checked whether the reports had been filed.

The full story is available from Äripäev.

In Estonia, annual reports must be submitted by June 30. All companies, foundations, and nonprofit associations are required to file annual reports each year, including entities that had no economic activity during the reporting period.

At the beginning of September, nearly one-quarter of Estonian companies and organizations had not yet submitted their annual reports.

The commercial register is administered by the Registration Department of the Tartu District Court.

A law that took effect at the beginning of 2023 gave registry authorities greater powers to compel compliance. Companies that fail to file reports can receive repeated fines of up to €3,200.

The law also allows companies that have not submitted annual reports within three months of the filing deadline to be removed from the commercial register.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Source: Äripäev

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:10

Gallery: Holger Marjamaa performs with Take 6 in Tallinn

14:47

Estonian PM: Europe needs the ability to build AI power, not just buy it

14:26

Photos: President Madise hosts Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

14:20

Milk in plastic bags becomes a deficit in Estonian stores

14:02

Coding school founder: People who do not use AI universally disadvantaged

13:48

Estonia to pay for around 200 conscripts' language training annually

13:28

North Korean hackers are targeting Estonia's IT experts, report finds

13:06

Nude blackmail of British soldier at Tapa raises security concerns

13:05

Tax Board chief's company fails to file annual reports

13:01

Gallery: Hyena pups back at Tallinn Zoo after 17-year absence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.11

World's oldest Brandt's bat lives in Estonian cave

09:38

Eesti Energia plans to cut 10 percent of workforce

04.11

Estonian Artists' Association scam case culprits sentenced to prison

04.11

1,000 new apartments to be built in Estonia's smaller towns

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C

04.11

Former minister Hanno Pevkur to leave politics after 25 years

04.11

Tallinn Zoo leaders clash over future of animal collection

04.11

Service dogs take on greater role as security situation worsens

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

08:58

Trade unions see Estonia's new immigration quota as threat to wages

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo