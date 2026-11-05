Tax Board chief's company fails to file annual reports

A company owned by Tax and Customs Board Director General Raigo Uukkivi has failed to submit annual reports for two consecutive years.

Uukkivi, who is serving a second term as head of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, owns Mubadala, a company engaged in managing owned or leased real estate, Äripäev reports.

The deadline for filing the company's latest annual report passed at the end of June, but the report has still not been submitted. The company also failed to file its 2024 annual report.

Uukkivi thanked Äripäev for bringing the issue to his attention and said Mubadala is a holding company with no employees, where he is a passive shareholder and is not involved in day-to-day management.

"I will forward the information to the company's management board member so that the required reports can be submitted," Uukkivi said in response to questions about the missing filings.

Uukkivi did not answer questions about the impression created by the head of the Tax and Customs Board owning a company that has failed to meet annual reporting requirements or why he had not checked whether the reports had been filed.

The full story is available from Äripäev.

In Estonia, annual reports must be submitted by June 30. All companies, foundations, and nonprofit associations are required to file annual reports each year, including entities that had no economic activity during the reporting period.

At the beginning of September, nearly one-quarter of Estonian companies and organizations had not yet submitted their annual reports.

The commercial register is administered by the Registration Department of the Tartu District Court.

A law that took effect at the beginning of 2023 gave registry authorities greater powers to compel compliance. Companies that fail to file reports can receive repeated fines of up to €3,200.

The law also allows companies that have not submitted annual reports within three months of the filing deadline to be removed from the commercial register.

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