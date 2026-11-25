Developers have submitted plans to build almost 700 new apartments in three new developments in Tallinn's Pirita, Kesklinn and Haabersti districts.

On Tuesday, the Tallinn City Government established two detailed plans – on Asula tänav in Kesklinn and Vabaõhukooli tee in Pirita – and adopted one at Paldiski maantee 108 near the Haabersti roundabout.

In total, 687 apartments are planned across the three developments.

The largest number will be built on Paldiski maantee. A new residential and commercial quarter is planned to replace the existing car dealership and paved area, potentially accommodating up to 330 apartments and two buildings of up to 22 stories. This could bring 760 residents to the area.

Commercial premises are planned for the lower floors of the buildings and apartments for the upper floors. Residential space should account for slightly more than 50 percent of the buildings' floor area.

Under the plan, at least half of the plot must be landscaped. A green area approximately 190 meters long and 30–55 meters wide with trees is planned along Paldiski maantee.

Additionally, 2,000 square meters of land will be allocated to expand the street space along Paldiski maantee and Rannamõisa tee. New pedestrian and bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings and a bus stop along Paldiski maantee are planned for the area.

New park to be built in Kitseküla

Initially, 479 new apartments were planned for the Asula tänav area in Kesklinn's Kitseküla neighborhood, behind the train station. However, at the request of residents, the number of apartments has been reduced to 275.

Five apartment buildings of up to five stories will be built on the 4.5-hectare site between Asula tänav and two railway lines, while an apartment building with commercial premises or a commercial building of up to eight stories will be built on the corner of Marta and Madli streets.

A new public park covering more than one hectare and accounting for over a quarter of the planning area will also be created. The park will be built on the site of the former nursery between Marta and Meeta streets.

The developer will build the park complete with playgrounds, gazebos, paths and bicycle parking facilities. The park's land will be transferred to the city free of charge, and once the park has been completed and handed over, the city will be responsible for its maintenance.

The third major detailed plan concerns the Pirita district. Under the detailed plan for Vabaõhukooli tee 118 near Lasnamäe, 21 residential plots are envisaged for the area, with building rights granted for four apartment buildings of at least three stories and three two-story apartment buildings, seven detached houses and a dozen semi-detached houses. A total of 82 apartments will be built, in addition to the detached houses.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) said the development should bring more than 200 additional residents to the area.

Designs for the new development at Vabaõhukooli tee 118. Source: Tallinna LV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!