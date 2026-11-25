Bomb disposal experts are preparing to destroy a 250-kilogram World War II aerial bomb found in a Pärnu County field at an Estonian Defense Forces' training area, Postimees reported .

The bomb, reportedly a German-made device from World War II, was transported under police escort to the central training area in Harju County on Tuesday.

The Western Estonia Bomb Disposal Unit (Lääne-Eesti pommigrupp) is now preparing to render the device safe.

A metal detectorist had discovered the 250-kilogram aerial bomb about 30 centimeters underground in a field in Lemmetsa village just north of Pärnu City on Sunday.

Thanks to its considerable destructive power, the bomb could not be destroyed at the Rescue Board's usual demolition site in nearby Potsepa.

"The bomb disposal team is preparing to destroy the bomb using a special charge," said Aivar Post, head of the unit.

He added that the aim is to make the explosive burn rapidly through a process known as deflagration, avoiding a larger blast.

The SD250 Luftwaffe aerial bomb weighs 250 kilograms, contains about 80 kilograms of explosives, and was kept in a secluded, locked storage site before transport.

Post praised the metal detectorist, who reported the find to 112 shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, for acting responsibly after realizing what the object might be and leaving it untouched.

"With finds like this, the most important thing is to leave the dangerous object untouched and report it immediately," Post said, noting that a similar aerial bomb has been found near Lemmetsa before.

The recovered bomb measured about 90 centimeters long because its tail fins were missing—compared with 1,638 millimeters in length and 368 millimeters in diameter in its original configuration — illustrating how metal detectorists searching for historical artifacts can uncover dangerous wartime ordnance.

The original Pärnu Postimees story is here.

What should you do if you find what may be an unexploded bomb or other ordinance?

Bomb disposal experts remind the public that all explosive ordinance is dangerous, regardless of its age or condition. Even an object that looks rusty and damaged can explode if moved, causing serious injury or death. Anyone who finds an explosive device or suspects they have found one should leave it untouched, mark the location, move to a safe distance, warn people nearby and call the emergency number 112. They should wait for the bomb disposal team at a safe distance and keep others from approaching the find.

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