In this edition of Harri Tiido's commentary series, Robin Niblett's analysis of major and middle powers takes center stage. Middle powers have begun actively shaping their regional and broader environments, and they have the potential to play a significant role in shaping the future, Tiido writes.

Looking at today's world order, it may seem that the United States is steering the world back toward an era when great powers did as they pleased and competed openly for dominance. The U.S. still appears militarily unmatched, although questions about its position have emerged. China dominates critical supply chains, while Russia continues to demonstrate aggressive behavior. At first glance, global politics appears to be a contest among these three powers, which could theoretically agree among themselves on dividing spheres of influence.

But are things really that bleak? First, a look at the trio itself. The United States may remain at the peak of military power, but it also appears to be a declining force. China has risen rapidly, particularly economically but also militarily. At the same time, its domestic challenges suggest it may still be too early to bet on Beijing becoming the world's dominant power.

Russia is a separate case altogether. It ranks eighth globally in nominal gross domestic product, although fourth when adjusted for purchasing power after China, the United States and India. Its significance derives mainly from its territory, military capabilities and, above all, its nuclear arsenal.

The war in Ukraine has clearly demonstrated that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China and can in many respects already be viewed as a Chinese client state. Nevertheless, it remains capable of posing a serious threat, especially to Europe and neighboring regions. Moscow undoubtedly seeks a role in shaping global affairs and even dreams of dominance, but that ambition remains largely wishful thinking. Rather than a trio, the world may increasingly revolve around the U.S.-China duo.

Against the backdrop of this future-oriented contest, the role of middle powers is growing. Here the basis is Robin Niblett's 2026 book "After America: The End of Old Order and the Rise of the Middle Powers."

"Rather than a trio, the world may increasingly revolve around the U.S.-China duo."

Niblett notes that the United States and China, as competitors, are ironically supporting a third player, Russia, which should theoretically be their rival. Apparently, neither truly regards Russia as such, and in doing so they legitimize Moscow's aggressive behavior and its use of vast natural resources to pursue neo-imperial ambitions across Eurasia.

Against this backdrop, medium-sized and smaller countries are gaining greater importance, perhaps without yet fully realizing it themselves. If the old world order no longer exists, these states may be able to create their own regional and sectoral orders, a new international system in which they become the principal writers of the rules. Could they become the modern-day Lilliputians that keep the Gullivers tied down?

At present, the three contenders for great-power status are all working to dismantle the existing world order and reshape it according to their own preferences. Among them, Donald Trump's administration has been at the forefront of that effort, at least until the midterm elections, and will likely continue doing so.

China and Russia both want to exploit the resulting disorder. A revanchist Russia seeks to restore the old order with itself among the leading powers, while China wants a new world order with itself at the center. Trump offers hope to both.

The actions of all three also reveal the limits of their power. The war involving Iran exposed the limits of U.S. coercive measures. Russia has demonstrated that it wants to rely on brute force, but it lacks sufficient means to do so. China's problem is that the more muscle it flexes, the more obvious its self-interested goals become. The prospect of neatly dividing spheres of influence remains vague because the world is not a three-colored tablecloth but a large checkerboard on which players try to place their pieces across many different squares.

"The world is not a three-colored tablecloth but a large checkerboard on which players try to place their pieces across many different squares."

The interests of middle powers vary greatly, but they share a desire to avoid returning to a world dominated solely by major powers. They are weaker than great powers in absolute terms, but they possess one or more economic, military or diplomatic capabilities, or natural resources, that enable them to influence their own destinies. These assets may allow them to wield regional influence in specific areas that can even extend to the global level.

Middle powers generally do not exercise influence alone but through cooperation and collective arrangements.

One such group consists of nonaligned countries that have successfully maneuvered among China, Russia and the United States since the Cold War and continue to do so today. Another group consists of America's principal allies that benefited from Pax Americana. Members of this old guard are primarily found in Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, joined by Spain, the Netherlands and Poland.

All of them are members of the European Union, raising the question of how to classify the EU itself. By at least one measure it qualifies as a great power because collectively it is comparable to the United States and China. Its influence, however, depends on unity, especially among its medium-sized member states. Unity remains difficult to achieve, particularly in critical areas such as finance, energy, technology and defense. If consensus could be reached in these fields, the bloc would collectively possess power equal to that of the leading duo.

Outside Europe, it is worth noting India and Brazil, particularly the former, both of which aspire to great-power status. Also noteworthy are Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea, which benefited from the Cold War order. In addition, there are numerous countries in Latin America and Africa. Middle powers with negative influence, such as North Korea and Iran, also deserve mention.

Donald Trump's return has been beneficial in one respect: Europe has begun investing in strengthening its own capabilities. Ukraine also plays a major role in this story, having evolved from a consumer of security into an increasingly important contributor to it.

European middle powers are increasingly relying on smaller formats, such as the E3 of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, now expanded with Italy and Poland into the E5. There is also the Weimar Triangle and the coalition of willing providing security guarantees to Ukraine, among others.

Middle powers have therefore begun shaping both their immediate and broader environments. They can do much for the future, especially when acting together. The direction appears clear, provided they do not fall under the influence of the destabilizing agendas pursued by the United States and Russia.

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