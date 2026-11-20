In this edition of Harri Tiido's commentary series, historian Xu Guoqi's book helps examine China and the Chinese people. Today, there are several different Chinas and Chinese people holding four different kinds of Chinese passports, along with large Chinese communities living abroad, Tiido notes.

I am talking about China because it is constantly in the news, though perhaps not so much in terms of Estonia's foreign policy. More specifically, I will discuss the idea of China, that is, what China and Chineseness actually are.

The common view is that China is a civilization thousands of years old, a rapidly developing country and a power playing an ever larger role in the world. Yet it seems that even in China itself there is no firm certainty about what China actually is or was. Moreover, there are several Chinas. Which of them is the most Chinese, the most authentic?

There is the communist People's Republic of China. On Taiwan there is the democratic Republic of China, whose historical continuity is paradoxically much longer than that of communist China.

Then there is Hong Kong, many of whose residents do not wish to be called Chinese. And there is Macau, which together with Hong Kong represents the principle of "one country, two systems," though even that concept is open to question.

I draw on the book The Idea of China: A Contested History (2026) by Xu Guoqi, professor of history at the University of Hong Kong. The notion that the essence and history of China are contested has a long history. Ideas about China, or Zhongguo in Chinese, have been invented, developed and imagined by both Chinese and foreigners. In other words, it is a constructed concept.

There have also been many different Chinas: China as a civilization, as a culture, as a dynastic state or as a party-state. For most of the imperial era, China did not have a single name, because under each dynasty the state was named after that dynasty, whether Great Ming, Great Qing or something else.

The need for a unified state name emerged with foreign relations, and more specifically after defeat by Japan in 1895. Up until that point, China did not even have a foreign ministry, as one was not considered necessary.

"Ideas about China, or Zhongguo in Chinese, have been invented, developed and imagined by both Chinese and foreigners."

In the early 20th century, Zhongguo became the state's official name. Even this is not entirely precise, however, as it refers to the political space inhabited by Chinese people. When describing culture and civilization, the term Zhonghua is used, meaning the "central place where Chinese people live."

The name Zhongguo nevertheless has a long history. It was already used during the Han Dynasty in the 2nd century BCE, when a messenger was sent to what we would now call the Middle East. The term was also used by later dynasties during negotiations and treaty-making.

The term "China" is believed to have come via India and to be derived from the Qin Dynasty, which ruled in the 3rd century BCE. From there, the name entered Italian as Cina, French as Chine and English as China. Marco Polo used the term Cathay in his travel writings, from which the Russian word Kitai may also derive.

Zhongguo is said to have become "China" in 1912 with the proclamation of the Republic of China, and Sun Yat-sen, regarded as the father of the Chinese Revolution, was reportedly the first to use the English term "Republic of China" in one of his pamphlets.

The name of China has evolved over time, but the story of Chineseness and China's borders is equally complicated. We should remember that the last dynasty of China, during whose rule the country's borders expanded significantly, the Qing Dynasty, was ruled by the Manchus. The Manchus were closer to Mongolic or Tungusic peoples and were not Han Chinese.

One of the main slogans of Sun Yat-sen's revolution in the early 20th century was the overthrow and expulsion of the foreign Manchu rulers. At least one earlier dynasty had also been Mongol. Today, in China's Inner Mongolia, there is a museum dedicated to Genghis Khan where he is described as a great Chinese figure, something the Mongols of independent Mongolia strongly dispute.

"The issue of China's name and Chineseness becomes even more complicated when considering the claims of neighboring peoples."

Under the Qing Dynasty, China's territory expanded to about 60 percent of its current extent, encompassing Mongolia, Tibet and a large part of Central Asia, which was called Xinjiang, or "New Frontier." In 1912, when the Manchu regime collapsed, the newly formed Republic of China also incorporated territories the Manchus had controlled on the Korean Peninsula, bringing them under Han Chinese control.

The issue of China's name and Chineseness becomes even more complicated when considering the claims of neighboring peoples. When the Manchus came to power in China in the 17th century, several neighboring societies that had developed according to Chinese values and culture concluded that China no longer existed.

The most striking example is Korea. When the Manchus took power, the Korean elite declared that their own Joseon Dynasty was now the real and true China. The Korean court continued using the calendar of the overthrown Ming Dynasty and wearing Ming court dress. Koreans believed that they were more Chinese than the Chinese who lived under foreign rule.

There is further irony in the fact that when the government of communist China attempted in recent years to reconnect with Confucian traditions, it had to seek advice from Koreans on how to properly conduct the associated rituals, because the necessary knowledge had been preserved there.

A state's constitution is usually considered the basis of its identity and boundaries. China has had many constitutions. After the fall of the Qing Dynasty, the Republic of China had a total of 12 constitutional documents between 1912 and 1946, though some never progressed beyond draft form.

The first true constitution dates from 1947 and remains fundamentally in force in Taiwan today, where the original Republic of China survived. Communist China, or the People's Republic, has had four constitutions since its founding in 1949, the latest dating from 1982. That constitution has been amended at least 52 times, most recently in 2018, when presidential term limits were abolished.

Confucianism, often regarded as a continuous tradition, has likewise risen and fallen. In 1895 many Chinese blamed Confucian teachings for the country's decline, and the communists sought to eradicate them. Yet in the 1980s, as Confucian ideas became popular in Taiwan, the doctrine experienced a revival on the mainland as well, and the Communist Party began using it to reinforce its legitimacy.

According to Xu Guoqi, communism and socialism in China are dead. Popular religious beliefs and Christian sects are not permitted, and in these circumstances Confucianism found a place as a justification for the regime's ideas. It is therefore seen as a savior of the Party.

Today, there are several different Chinas and Chinese people hold four different kinds of Chinese passports, alongside large Chinese communities living abroad. The idea of China and of the Chinese people appears to remain a work in progress.

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