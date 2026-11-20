Estonia's minimum wage has the lowest purchasing power in the European Union. Higher wages could help companies retain employees and encourage employers to look for ways to improve work organization, writes Kaia Vask.

Imagine payday. The money arrives in your bank account, but every euro has already been spoken for. Rent, heating, electricity, food and fuel can consume most of your wages. You go to work every day and do your job well. You do not live beyond your means, yet your income is not enough to support your family until the next payday. Is this really all that honest work gets you in Estonia?

As of April 1 this year, the minimum wage for a full-time employee is €946 per month. That is the gross wage, from which taxes and other deductions are taken, leaving a considerably smaller amount in the employee's bank account. Meanwhile, consumer prices in October were up 4.2 percent compared with a year earlier, with housing and transportation becoming particularly expensive.

These are expenses that cannot be put off while waiting for better times. In Estonia's climate, it is impossible to get by without a roof over your head for most of the year and transportation costs are unavoidable for many people. According to Statistics Estonia, as many as four in 10 people were already commuting to work in another municipality three years ago.

Estonia's minimum wage has the lowest purchasing power in Europe

The purchasing power of Estonia's minimum wage is the lowest in the European Union (EU). According to Eurostat's July comparison, it ranks below all 22 EU member states that have a national minimum wage. In other words, minimum wage workers in Estonia can afford fewer goods and services than their counterparts in any of those countries.

Estonians are active in the labor market. Last year, the employment rate among women was the highest in the EU, while the rate among men was above average. So we do not have a problem with people's willingness to work, but rather with how much they are paid for their work. In a country that values work, having a full-time job should not mean constantly worrying about how to make ends meet until the next payday.

I am particularly concerned about the situation facing young people. Imagine a young person who has found a full-time job and wants to move out of their parents' home. They browse apartment rental listings, add up the security deposit, the first month's rent and other expenses and realize they simply cannot afford to live on their own.

Having a job should give young people the opportunity to become independent and make plans for the future. When a large share of their wages goes toward rent, food and commuting, there is little left to cover unexpected expenses or save for the future. Postponing independent living may therefore not be a matter of choice for young people, but a necessity.

In some families, parents can support their adult children while they study. In others, this is not possible because the parents' own income barely covers everyday expenses. As a result, two equally capable and hardworking young people may face very different opportunities from the very beginning of their independent lives.

The Eurostudent survey published this year shows that, for many university students in Estonia, working alongside their studies remains a matter of making ends meet. The proportion of students who could not pursue higher education without working has increased. While working during their studies provides valuable work experience, it also leaves students with less time to study.

In Estonia, young people are entitled to the same national minimum wage as other employees. This is an important principle that must be preserved. Pay should not depend on an employee's age.

Employers' concerns understandable, while rising salaries would benefit everyone

I also understand employers' concerns. Wage increases can raise business costs and require more careful decision-making, while smaller companies in particular may find it difficult to adapt quickly to changes. However, the future of Estonian business cannot depend on how long people can manage to get by on low wages.

"Available evidence provides no basis for treating job losses as an inevitable consequence of increasing the national minimum wage."

Estonia's experience so far does not support the claim that raising the minimum wage inevitably leads to job losses. A study by the University of Tartu's Center for Applied Social Sciences (RAKE) found that the impact of previous minimum wage increases on employment was largely statistically insignificant or even positive. This does not mean that raising wages is always risk-free, but the available evidence provides no basis for treating job losses as an inevitable consequence of increasing the national minimum wage.

The relationship between wage growth and productivity works both ways. Higher wages can help companies retain employees and encourage employers to look for ways to improve work organization, develop employees' skills and invest in new technology. None of this happens automatically, however. It requires decisions and investments by businesses, as well as government support to help smaller companies adapt to changes.

Higher wages also stimulate the economy. When lower-income workers have more money left after payday, they can spend more on goods and services. Some of that money then flows back to our businesses. Everyone benefits.

Trade unions expect employers to present a concrete proposal for the national minimum wage on November 23 that fairly reflects employees' contributions. This would provide an opportunity to reach an agreement and introduce the new minimum wage on the usual date, January 1, 2027.

This year, the €946 minimum wage did not take effect until April 1. This meant lost earnings for employees and lower tax revenue for the state budget. Because such delays harm both workers and public finances, this must not happen again in 2027.

The negotiations will also determine whether low-wage workers and their families can look to the future with a little more confidence next year and whether young people will be able to earn enough to move out of their parents' homes or reduce their working hours and devote more attention to their studies.

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