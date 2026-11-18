Estonia is looking to make a lasting impression on foreign dignitaries with specially developed fragrances capturing the scents of its coastline, forests and bogs.

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) is inviting government agencies and other organizations to join a joint procurement of official gifts featuring signature fragrances inspired by Estonia's natural landscapes, Postimees writes.

According to Triin Joasaar, head of the e-Estonia Briefing Center, the initiative aims to offer high-level foreign visitors a memorable alternative to traditional souvenirs.

Developed in collaboration with perfumer Tom Olaf Urb, the two fragrances are called "Coast & Sea," a fresh scent inspired by Estonia's coastline and islands, and "Forest & Bog," an earthy, slightly smoky fragrance reflecting the country's autumn landscapes.

The gifts include signature perfume and rock-shaped room diffusers made from fungi and wood waste by Estonian company Myceen, while both fragrances are also available as soy wax candles.

A scented candle costs €15, while a perfume and diffuser set costs €50, excluding VAT.

Joasaar said the project has so far cost €13,327 excluding VAT, funded through the budgets of the e-Estonia Briefing Center and other EIS units involved in international relations.

EIS has ordered 100 scented candles, 10 liters of signature fragrance and 200 room diffusers, primarily intended for visiting foreign delegations and international partners.

One of the scented candles has also been included among gifts intended for the Finnish president.

EIS is currently assessing demand from other government agencies for a new order, which is expected to be similar in size to or smaller than the initial purchase, the paper reports.

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