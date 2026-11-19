The government is set to allocate €230,000 from its reserve fund to the Office of the President on Thursday, to cover costs linked to Estonia's recent presidential transition.

Under a proposal submitted to the Cabinet by Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform), the funds will cover expenses arising from the end of former President Alar Karis' term in office, as well as the inauguration and official visits of new President Ülle Madise.

Madise, who previously served as chancellor of justice, took office on October 12, after being elected in early September. Up to that point she had been Chancellor of Justice.

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