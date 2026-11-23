Rising energy prices are not unexpected because the government has repeatedly warned about them, and it would not be fair to compensate consumers who knowingly accepted price risks by choosing market-based energy contracts, Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi argues.

Ligi is dissatisfied with a draft regulation signed by Minister of Energy and Environment Erkki Keldo that would provide support to household consumers in the event of a sharp increase in winter energy prices.

"Rising energy prices are not an unforeseen event that warrants creating an annual crisis measure or encouraging consumers to expect taxpayer-funded assistance," Ligi said in comments submitted to the Ministry of Climate.

He noted that the government has warned about price increases and advised consumers to manage risks through fixed-price contracts, reduced consumption and planning for higher winter expenses.

"It would not be fair to compensate those who accepted price risks through market-based contracts, nor would it be justified to support those who already fixed their prices," the finance minister said.

Ligi pointed out that the proposal would compensate electricity and gas network charges for all household consumers regardless of income, the actual burden of energy costs, energy prices or any existing measures households have taken to reduce their exposure to price fluctuations. In his view, this is not a sensible solution.

"Limited budget resources should be directed toward those facing genuine financial hardship. The proposal does not explain the scale of the problem or how many households are affected. It lacks analysis of the price levels and hardship thresholds that would justify state intervention and how energy costs affect households with different income levels," Ligi said.

He added that the size of next year's budget and the deficit ceiling have already been decided, making it unreasonable to begin the year with a supplementary budget and break commitments to reduce the budget deficit.

If the Ministry of Climate believes it has resources available to intervene in the market, Ligi said those resources should be directed toward increasing supply and supporting energy-saving measures rather than compensating costs and stimulating demand.

"Our recommendation remains to spread network charges evenly throughout the year, distributing the burden more evenly between summer and winter," he said. "Broad-based compensation reduces consumers' motivation to manage price risks themselves, reduce consumption and invest in energy efficiency. State support should be targeted at those who cannot cope with higher prices on their own."

If the government nevertheless decides to compensate electricity and gas network fees under the conditions outlined in the proposal, the Ministry of Finance will approve it only if its comments are taken into account. For example, the ministry wants additional justification in the explanatory memorandum for compensating network charges for all household consumers and a comparison with more targeted support options.

Ligi also wants further explanation for why the proposal sets monthly compensation limits for individual household consumers at 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity and 2,500 kilowatt-hours of gas, while apartment associations, building associations and gardening associations would face no such limits.

The explanatory memorandum estimates the cost of compensating electricity network charges at €27 million and gas network charges at €3 million, plus value-added tax and an estimated administrative cost of €80,000 for the Environmental Investment Center. Ligi wants to see more detailed calculations behind those estimates.

In addition, Ligi is seeking a state aid analysis, arguing that policymakers should assess whether the measure gives certain businesses or groups of consumers a selective advantage.

At the end of October, Keldo signed a regulation setting out the conditions and procedures for partially compensating final electricity and gas prices. The measure is intended to ease sharp increases in electricity and gas costs from this December through March 31 next year by reducing network charges paid by household consumers.

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