The most popular suggestion in the public competition to rename Tallinn Central Russian High School is to restore its historic name, Elfriede Lender High School.

School Principal Ingar Dubolazov told Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" program that, since 68 percent of children at the school are already studying in Estonian, its current name no longer properly reflects the school. The issue of changing the name was raised unanimously by the school's teachers' council.

The public naming competition received more than 60 submissions on its first day alone, from academics and professors as well as the school's own pupils. By far the most popular suggestion so far has been Lender High School, referring to the school's location in a building on Kreutzwaldi tänav, completed in 1935 and specifically designed for Estonian teacher Elfriede Lender's (1882–1974) private school.

Other suggestions have included Kreutzwaldi High School and Kesklinna High School.

The principal said he had met with alumni of the historic Lender High School and believes preserving its heritage is very appealing. However, he wants the community to make the decision together.

A state of Elfriede Lender in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"There are schools named after individuals, but there are relatively few schools named after women," Dubolazov noted. He added that several teachers working at other Tallinn schools have already written to him expressing their willingness to come and work at the school if its new name is linked to the building's distinguished history.

Transition to Estonian-language education

Behind the name change and the transition to Estonian-language education is also the practical need to halt the decline in pupil numbers. Over the past four years, the school has lost a quarter of its pupils, around 300 children, as families who speak other languages at home are increasingly enrolling their children in long-established Estonian-language schools. While the school previously admitted four first-grade classes, only two were opened this year.

"If we do nothing now, in a few years we will have another 200 to 300 fewer children, and then the school operator may start asking us why we need two buildings," Dubolazov said.

The principal hopes the name change will also help increase the number of pupils at the school.

"There are many people who do not work at this school today and are not descendants of any of its alumni, but who care about this history and have great respect for it. This building has value in its own right, and we very much want to preserve it. In a sense, that is also one of the reasons behind this change, because we want to keep this building for ourselves and our school," he said.

Ingar Dubolazov Source: Janek Luts/ERR

Dubolazov confirmed that the school's longer-term goal is to become a unified Estonian school, where children who speak Estonian at home will also be welcome to study.

"Definitely in the future. That is where we want the entire transition process to take us. The transition to Estonian-language education is the first step toward the much-discussed unified Estonian school, where children can receive a high-quality education in Estonian together, regardless of their mother tongue," the principal said.

As a first step, the school will open classes next autumn in which Estonian will be taught according to the native-language curriculum, as many current pupils already have a sufficiently good command of the language.

The school is accepting name suggestions, together with explanations, at nimi@tkvg.ee until the evening of November 30. On December 1, a committee comprising pupils, teachers, parents and alumni will meet to select a proposal to be submitted to the Tallinn City Government for approval.

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