Jana Teder wins world masters in bikini fitness

Estonian Jana Teder came first in the bikini fitness masters category at the International Federation of Body Building & Fitness (IFBB) World Championships in Tarragona, Spain earlier this week, ERR's sports portal reports.

Teder placed first in the 40-44 age group, with fellow Estonians Anneli Volkov and Esta Pilt reaching the top 10 in the 40-44 age group and 45+ age group respectively.

Lilian Rannu clinched bronze in the wellness category, and Anu Ruutu came eighth, ERR reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!