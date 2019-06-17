Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

Three Estonian women's fitness champs brought home five medals between them, after a competition in Luxembourg over the weekend.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding Fitness (IFBB) Diamond Cup saw Jana Teder bag three golds, in the Bikini-Fitness over 35s open, the Bikini-Fitness up to 172 cm height, and the Bikini-Fitness overall events.

Joining her in the prizes haul were Tuuli Jürgens, who won silver in the over 35s open category, and Regina Krukovskaya, who picked up a bronze in the Bikini-Fitness up-to-172 cm-height category, held at the Casino 2000 in Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg.

Teder said that she didn't have any hopes of that degree of success prior to the competition, ERR's online sports portal reports, given the strength of the field, which saw many Elite Pro qualifiers from this season competing, and thus it has not quite sunk in yet.

She also expressed her delight in the Estonian fitness team getting such excellent results in a competition of that calibre.