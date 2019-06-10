Tennis rankings: Kanepi rises, Kontaveit and Zopp fall

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ERR, ERR News
Kaia Kanepi is the only Estonian player whose recent performances have caused her to rise up the rankings.
Kaia Kanepi is the only Estonian player whose recent performances have caused her to rise up the rankings.
The latest World Tennis Association (WTA – womens') and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP – mens') rankings have seen Kaia Kanepi rise up the rankings, while top player Anett Kontaveit, and top mens' player Jürgen Zopp, have both fallen, according to ERR's Estonian sports portal.

Kanepi's improvement comes off the back of her recent French Open success, where she reached the last 16 at Roland Garros. This has seen her move up 17 places to 71st in the WTA womens' ranking.

Kontaveit has dropped three places to 20th – she crashed out of the first round at the French Open, though made some progress at the same tournament in the women's doubles with partner Daria Kasatkina (Russia).

Zopp, 31, from Tallinn, reached the third round of the French Open in 2018, a career-high at a grand slam event, but failed to qualify this year, being knocked out of the first round of qualifying by German Yannick Maden. He has fallen by 75 places in the ATP rankings, to 244th.

There are no more Estonian players in the ATP or WTA singles listings at present.

Naomi Osaka (Japan), Ashleigh Barty (Australia) and Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic) make up the top three womens', with the perennials, Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Rafael Nadal (Spain) and Roger Federer (Switzerland), heading up the mens' list.

Annet Kontaveit is ranked 188th in the WTA doubles, with Kaia Kanepi in 402nd place and Elena Malygina in 979th. Jürgen Zopp is 545th in the ATP doubles rankings.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

