Prisma stores in Tallinn area first to be rebranded as Coop outlets

The rebrand of Finnish-owned Prisma supermarkets following the sale to the Coop chain starts this week in Estonia, affecting 13 supermarkets.

This means the Prisma logo and branding will disappear nationwide by the end of November. Coop bought Prisma Estonia for an undisclosed sum in April.

Coop says the changes to the store network are being implemented gradually. In the Tallinn area, the first rebrands are to take place at outlets on the outer fringes of the city, while the former Prismas in inner Tallinn, along with branches in Tartu and elsewhere, will make the switch through to the end of the fall.

The company says in-store services including Fazer bakeries and sushi and salad bars will continue to operate as before, with service range and scope in proportion to a store's size, type and location.

The changeover also means the 13 stores will start offering cash withdrawals and cash deposits for customers holding Coop Pank cards.

Coop says the takeover will also allow Prisma's existing product range to be expanded to other Coop stores across Estonia where it had not been available. Changes to the product selection will reach Coop stores across Estonia in the first half of 2027, the company says.

Nine of the 13 stores are located in Tallinn and in Harju County and will be operated by Coop Harju.

The Roo Prisma in Harkujärve, west of Tallinn, is the first supermarket in the Tallinn area to become a Coop Maksimarket, and is underway this week.

This will be followed by the branches in Tiskre, near Harku, ,and in Maardu, east of Tallinn, between Wednesday, September 16 and the following Tuesday, September 22.

Coop pank frontage. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The Prisma on Aia tänav in the Old Town of Tallinn is next for the facelift, which takes place September 23-24, then the larger Prisma in Sikupilli follows before the end of the month.

October will see the large Prisma stores in the Kirstiine keskus (which will be revamped Monday, October 5 to Tuesday, October 6); in the Rocca al Mare mall a week later, in Lasnamäe the week after that (October 19–20) and in Mustamäe the following week (October 26–27) converted.

From early November, the branches outside of Tallinn will join the Coop network, starting with Rapla Prisma, which will be operated by Coop Rapla. It will be followed by the Annelinn and Sõbra Prisma stores in Tartu, in successive weeks starting November 9, and which will fall under Coop Tartu's remit.

Finally the Prisma in Narva will join the network in the week starting Monday, November 23, and will be operated centrally.

The Coop Estonia Central Association (Coop Eesti Keskühistu) formally became the owner of Prisma Peremarket and its 13 stores on September 1, following a deal between Coop and Finnish retail group SOK announced on April 7 this year, that Coop was acquiring Prisma Peremarket AS.

The two parties have not disclosed the sum or other terms of the transaction. The deal was financed by banks operating in Estonia.

As in the U.K. and other countries, cooperative stores are a retail business owned and run by its members (usually customers) for their mutual benefit, rather than by external shareholders. In Estonia, Coop (both the supermarket and the bank) operates on this fundamental cooperative model.

Coop Eesti consists of of 18 local consumer cooperatives and a central cooperative coordinating their cooperation, and there are over 330 stores nationwide. The group reported a 2025 net turnover of €855.3 million and has 22.8 percent market share. It employs over 6,500 staff.

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