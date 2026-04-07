X!

Competition unfazed by Coop's acquisition of Prisma stores in Estonia

News
A Rimi supermarket.
A Rimi supermarket. Source: Rimi
News

According to competitors, Coop's acquisition of Prisma stores should not bring major changes for consumers, with no sales strategy shifts planned.

Maxima Eesti communications manager Janika Jaago told ERR that from the point of view of competitors, the change is a positive one, as any market movement stimulates participants.

"This definitely made our morning brighter and more interesting. Coop currently holds about a 22 percent market share and will gain over 5 percent more. But more importantly, it gains access to cities, whereas today it is more represented in rural areas," Jaago noted.

Rimi Eesti CEO Kristel Mets said they had been waiting to see what would happen with Prisma, as a parent company cannot indefinitely subsidize a loss-making business.

The chain's losses reached €3.5 million in 2024, compared with nearly €7 million the year before and €6.1 million in 2022. Prisma last turned a profit in 2021.

Both Rimi and Maxima believe that the change in Prisma's ownership will not affect their operations or strategies. Mets said Rimi itself would not have been interested in acquiring Prisma, although when asked whether they had been approached with an offer, she declined to comment.

"I believe Rimi has chosen other paths for growth and expansion," Mets said, questioning what there is to acquire in Prisma's case. "They have very few assets — mostly leased premises. How do you even assess the value of a company that has been loss-making for years and has no owned assets, only a lease-based business model?"

According to the Rimi CEO, competitive pressure in Estonia will remain strong even after the deal as the number of stores will not decrease, while Coop will strengthen its position as market leader in Tallinn and Harju County.

Janika Jaago said Maxima was aware of efforts to find a buyer for Prisma only at the level of rumors and Maxima itself also had no interest in acquiring it.

Analyst: Consumers unlikely to lose out

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor said that for consumers, it is beneficial to have as much competition as possible, but the deal between Coop and Prisma is unlikely to make consumers' lives worse.

"Estonia's retail sector has often been described as having extremely intense competitive pressure, with many companies and a very large number of stores. The result is what we are seeing today — one player has decided to leave the Estonian market because it is simply very difficult," Nestor said.

At the same time, he noted it would be surprising if this move were followed by further consolidation or additional acquisitions of retail chains.

"But if two very large chains merge, then changes in specific stores could certainly occur," the analyst added.

Nestor pointed out that while overall retail sales volumes are improving, the situation varies across segments and in the supermarket sector in particular, sales figures remain modest and volume growth is limited.

One possible explanation, he said, is a shift in consumer behavior. Nestor explained that whereas in the past people might have gone to Prisma or another large retail chain and, in addition to buying food for the coming week, also purchased items like a new jacket or household appliances, today those purchases are made in different stores. This, in turn, puts strong pressure on large supermarkets' profit margins.

"The areas where it was easier to generate profit were clothing and home electronics," Nestor said.

Neither Nestor nor the retail chains were able to estimate the likely size of the purchase price for Prisma.

The sale of Prisma Peremarket to Coop Eesti Keskühistu is awaiting approval from the Competition Authority and the parties hope to complete the transaction during 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Iida-Mai Einmaa, Karin Koppel

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Competition unfazed by Coop's acquisition of Prisma stores in Estonia

17:00

Estonia's energy infrastructure must protect itself against cyberattacks

16:33

Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

16:20

Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia Updated

15:49

Jaak Valge and Andres Aule: Estonia's political elite backs Iran war, the people do not

15:10

Politicians withhold support for Estonia taking a stake in airBaltic

14:33

Argo Ideon: Is Russia returning to the era of rotary dial landline phones?

14:00

New Maxima supermarket to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

13:28

50 projects competing for Estonia's billions from new EU fund

12:57

Estonia's ports want more information about potential drone threats

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

06.04

Estonian diesel price hits new high

06.04

Estonia 'recommends' Ukraine uses different drone attack corridors after airspace breaches

16:20

Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia Updated

06.04

Europe's tallest aspen measured in Estonia

04.04

Bank of Estonia recommends keeping cash reserve at home

06.04

Tallinn's new master plan will focus on citywide development

06.04

Five detained in Valga killing, including two teen minors

09:44

Estonian aviation expert: Stake in airBaltic not sensible for the country

16:33

Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo